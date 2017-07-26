Mphasis Ltd (MBFL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Mphasis June qtr consol profit down about 6 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - Mphasis Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 1.87 billion rupees versus profit of 2 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 1.87 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 15.83 billion rupees versus 15.74 billion rupees last year.

Mphasis Ltd to consider share buy-back

Mphasis Ltd :Says board to consider buy-back of equity shares.

Mphasis Ltd recommends dividend of 20 rupees per share

Mphasis Ltd :Mphasis Ltd says board approved recommendation of a dividend of INR 20 per equity share.

Mphasis March-qtr consol profit down about 13 pct

MphasiS Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.78 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter consol net sales 15.17 billion rupees versus 14.29 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 1.84 billion rupees .

Mphasis members approve entering amended standard services agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

MphasiS Ltd : Members approve entering amended re-stated standard services agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise for availing/rendering services to hpe, units .