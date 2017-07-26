Edition:
United States

Mphasis Ltd (MBFL.NS)

MBFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

648.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.70 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs644.30
Open
Rs644.00
Day's High
Rs654.95
Day's Low
Rs644.00
Volume
2,789
Avg. Vol
81,260
52-wk High
Rs669.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Mphasis June qtr consol profit down about 6 pct
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 09:20am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Mphasis Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 1.87 billion rupees versus profit of 2 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 1.87 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 15.83 billion rupees versus 15.74 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Mphasis Ltd to consider share buy-back
Wednesday, 25 Jan 2017 06:23am EST 

Mphasis Ltd :Says board to consider buy-back of equity shares.  Full Article

Mphasis Ltd recommends dividend of 20 rupees per share
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 10:49pm EDT 

Mphasis Ltd :Mphasis Ltd says board approved recommendation of a dividend of INR 20 per equity share.  Full Article

Mphasis March-qtr consol profit down about 13 pct
Thursday, 26 May 2016 04:34am EDT 

MphasiS Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.78 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter consol net sales 15.17 billion rupees versus 14.29 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 1.84 billion rupees .  Full Article

Mphasis members approve entering amended standard services agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Monday, 23 May 2016 03:58am EDT 

MphasiS Ltd : Members approve entering amended re-stated standard services agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise for availing/rendering services to hpe, units .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Mphasis Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Mphasis June qtr consol profit down about 6 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 1.87 billion rupees versus profit of 2 billion rupees last year

» More MBFL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials