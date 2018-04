Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

mBank says regulator asks it to retain at least 80 pct of 2017 profit

March 19 (Reuters) - mBank SA ::POLISH LENDER MBANK SAYS FINANCIAL REGULAR KNF HAS RECOMMENDED THAT THE BANK RETAIN AT LEAST 80 PERCENT OF ITS 2017 PROFIT.MBANK ALSO SAYS THAT KNF CONFIRMED THAT MBANK FULFILLS CONDITIONS TO PAY OUT UP TO 20 PCT OF 2017 PROFIT IN DIVIDEND.

Grupa Kety Units Sign 100 Million Zloty Credit Agreements

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Grupa Kety SA ::SAYS ITS SUBSIDIARIES SIGN 100 MILLION ZLOTY CREDIT AGREEMENTS WITH MBANK << >>.

Poland's mBank may spend up to 20 pct of 2017 profit on dividend-CEO

Feb 8 (Reuters) - MBANK ::POLAND'S MBANK CEO CEZARY STYPULKOWSKI SEES POSSIBILITY FOR THE BANK TO PAY OUT UP TO 20 PERCENT OF 2017 NET PROFIT ON DIVIDEND‍​.POLAND'S MBANK CEO SAYS EXPECTS 2018 NET PROFIT TO BE HIGHER THAN 1.092 BILLION ZLOTY REPORTED IN 2017.POLAND'S MBANK CEO SAYS EXPECTS 2019 NET PROFIT AT AROUND 1.3 BILLION ZLOTY ($381.02 million).

British Automotive Holding Signs Credit Agreement With mBank

Feb 7(Reuters) - BRITISH AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY IT SIGNED TWO AGREEMENTS WITH MBANK FOR UP TO 140 MLN ZLOTY CREDIT LINE.FROM MID-MAY 2018 CREDIT LINE WILL BE EXTENDED TO 170 MLN ZLOTYS WHEN COMPANY FULFILS AGREED CONDITIONS REGARDING ITS FINANCIAL STANDING.CREDIT TO BE USED TO FINANCE ONGOING OPERATIONS.PREVIOUS CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR UP TO 100 MLN ZLOTYS HAS BEEN TERMINATED .

KNF Recommends mBank Additional Capital Requirement

Dec 18 (Reuters) - MBANK SA SA ::THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) RECOMMENDS MBANK TO KEEP OWN FUNDS FOR ADDITIONAL CAPITAL REQUIREMENT IN RELATION TO THE RISK RESULTING FROM FX MORTGAGES AT 3.53 P.P. OVER THE AMOUNT OF TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO (TCR) .IT SHOULD BE COVERED AT LEAST IN 75 PERCENT BY TIER 1 CAPITAL.MBANK MEETS THE ABOVE REQUIREMENTS ON BOTH THE STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED LEVELS.THE REGULATOR HAS ALSO INFORMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL ADD-ON FOR MBANK USED IN THE COMMERCIAL BANKS' DIVIDEND POLICY, MEASURING THE BANK'S SENSITIVITY TO AN UNFAVORABLE MACROECONOMIC SCENARIO AMOUNTS TO 0 PERCENT.

Prime Car Management considers bonds issue for up to 500 mln zlotys

Oct 31 (Reuters) - PRIME CAR MANAGEMENT SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT IS IN TALKS WITH ING BANK SLASKI SA << >> AND MBANK SA << >> ON POSSIBILITY OF RAISING EXTERNAL FINANCING VIA MULTI-YEAR BONDS ISSUE PROGRAM OF UP TO 500 MILLION ZLOTYS.THE BONDS ISSUE IS AIMED AT PARTIAL EARLY REPAYMENT OF ITS BANKING DEBT AND FINANCING OF FUTURE LEASING DEALS.

mBank sells its entire 25.39 pct stake in Krakchemia

Oct 9 (Reuters) - KRAKCHEMIA SA ::MBANK << >> SELLS ITS ENTIRE 25.39 PERCENT STAKE IN CO THROUGH CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION.

mBank takes over 25.39 pct stake in Krakchemia

Oct 4 (Reuters) - KRAKCHEMIA SA ::MBANK << >> TAKES OVER 25.39 PERCENT STAKE IN CO WHICH WAS PLEDGED AS COLLATERAL FOR LOAN.

Archicom: preliminary agreement to buy 79.99 pct stake in mLocum

June 5 (Reuters) - ARCHICOM SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNED PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE 79.99 PCT STAKE IN MLOCUM SA FROM MBANK SA << >>.WILL CONCLUDE AGREEMENT IN TWO TRANCHES ON BASIS OF TWO SEPARATE AGREEMENTS FOR 22.1 MILLION MLOCUM'S SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF 87.6 MILLION ZLOTYS.WILL BUY 14.1 MILLION SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 51 PCT IN FIRST TRANCHE.32.9 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BE PAID ON DATE OF FIRST PROMISED SHARE SALE, WHILE 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS WILL BE DEFERRED UNTIL DEC. 28, 2018 (BUT NO LATER THAN JUNE 30, 2020).WILL BUY THE REMAINING 8.0 MILLION SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 28.99 PCT IN SECOND TRANCHE.31.8 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BE PAID ON DATE OF SECOND PROMISED SHARE SALE.

Netia plans to refinance 200.0 mln zlotys of debt

April 25 (Reuters) - Netia SA ::Said on Monday that it started talks concerning refinancing current debt of the company at amount of 200.0 million zlotys ($51.21 million).Netia talks with consortium of banks consists of mBank SA << >>, DbB Bank Polska SA and DnB Bank ASA .Netia negotiates also with European Investment Bank about obtaining additional financing at approx. 200.0 million zlotys .The negotiations are related to the resolution of general meeting of shareholders increasing amount of dividend to 0.38 zloty per share from 0.25 zloty per share what was proposed by the management board of the company .