Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA (MBWS.PA)

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits H1 net income of 2.2 million euros

Sept 20 (Reuters) - MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS SA ::NET INCOME OF EUR 2.2M IN H1 2017.CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IN H1 2017 WAS EUR 2.2M, VERSUS -EUR 13.6M IN FIRST HALF OF LAST YEAR.‍FOR SECOND HALF OF 2017, MBWS EXPECTS ONGOING PRICING PRESSURE IN VODKA MARKETS IN POLAND AND UNITED STATES​.‍ FOR SECOND HALF OF 2017 PRICING PRESSURE TO HAVE POTENTIAL SHORT-TERM NEGATIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY'S MARGIN​.

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits H1 EBITDA swings to loss of 1.9‍​ million euros

Sept 20 (Reuters) - MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS SA ::H1 EBITDA LOSS EUR 1.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits refinanced its senior debt

July 31 (Reuters) - MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS SA ::HAS REFINANCED ITS SENIOR DEBT OF EUR 62.5M WITH A NEW SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY OF EUR 77.5M, MATURING IN JULY 2022.

Marie brizard wine and spirits sa q2 2017 net sales grew +4.8%

July 27 (Reuters) - MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS SA ::Q2 2017 NET SALES GREW +4.8%.H1 2017 NET SALES GROWTH: +3.9%.Q2 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF EUR 125.9M.AND H1 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF EUR 212.5M.OUTLOOK IN LINE WITH STRATEGY.

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits signs a distribution agreement with Champagne Duval-Leroy

June 26 (Reuters) - MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS :SIGNS A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPAGNE DUVAL-LEROY, EFFECTIVE 1ST SEPTEMBER 2017..

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits pushes back strategic plan targets by two years

April 26 (Reuters) - Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA ::BiG strategic plan targets reconfirmed, but completion of growth component to be extended by two years .Achievement of BiG strategic plan’s revenue and EBITDA targets extended by two years .Consolidated net sales in the first quarter of 2017 totalled 86.6 million euros ($94.32 million), an increase of 2.6 pct compared to Q1 2016 on an organic basis, and excluding foreign currency impact.

Marie Brizard's stake in Vilniaus Degtine reaches 98.41 pct

Vilniaus Degtine AB : Says Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits acquired 26.9 percent of its shares under mandatory acquisition .Says Marie Brizard now indirectly controls 98.41 percent of its shares.

MBWS Q4 revenues stable at 122.0 mln euros

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA : Q4 revenue 122.0 million euros ($130.4 million) versus 123.6 million euros a year ago . Reconfirmation of BIG 2018 objectives ."Top-line decrease in Q4 will have an impact on our 2016 EBITDA target, which is now estimated to be on the order of 17 million euros, representing strong growth compared to 2015".

Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits Q2 revenue up 1.4 pct at 95.4 million euros

Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits SA : Q2 revenue 95.4 million euros ($105.68 million), up 1.4 pct . Sees acceleration of growth in H2 .Confirms 2018 targets.