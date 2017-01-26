Edition:
McBride PLC (MCB.L)

MCB.L on London Stock Exchange

227.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.75 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
225.00
Open
220.00
Day's High
229.50
Day's Low
220.00
Volume
116,446
Avg. Vol
311,987
52-wk High
229.75
52-wk Low
158.31

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

McBride Plc says Copper Rock Capital Partners to sell stake in co
Thursday, 26 Jan 2017 12:38pm EST 

Mcbride Plc : Proposed placing . Proposed placing of 8,400,000 ordinary shares in mcbride plc by Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc . Placing will be priced at 150 pence per placing share . Placing shares represent approximately 4.6 pct of McBride's entire issued share capital. .Liberum capital limited ("Liberum") is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing..  Full Article

McBride upgrades profit outlook
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 02:00am EDT 

McBride : Adjusted operating profit for full year will be slightly ahead of its previous expectations . Full year performance has benefited from better than anticipated progress on cost saving initiatives, including the final year impact of the UK business restructuring project. . Purchasing-driven savings, in part a result of the decision to reduce the group's range of products and customers, have additionally contributed to the result . On a constant currency basis, group revenues for the year ended 30 June 2016 were 1.9% lower than the prior year. . There has been no impact to date on the group's day-to-day operations from the outcome of the EU referendum in the UK . It remains too early to determine the longer-term effects on McBride's activities, of which approximately 70% are in subsidiaries based outside the UK .Board remains confident in execution of "manufacturing our future" strategy.  Full Article

