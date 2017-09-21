McDonald's Corp (MCD.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

McDonald's raises quarterly cash dividend by 7 pct

Sept 21 (Reuters) - McDonald's :McDonald's raises quarterly cash dividend by 7 pct.Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $1.01 per share.Dividend increase reinforces expectation to return between $22 and $24 billion to shareholders for 3-year period ending 2019.

Consumers Union comments on McDonald's global pledge to limit antibiotics in chicken and beef

Aug 23 (Reuters) - :Consumers Union on McDonald's plan to limit antibiotics used by its global chicken and beef suppliers.Consumers Union - "urges other fast food chains to take action to protect public health".

Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Herbalife, Mcdonalds

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management::Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Herbalife Ltd - sec filing.Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Mcdonalds Corp.Soros Fund Management - change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017.

Citic completes acquisition of interest in McDonald's mainland China & Hong Kong businesses

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Citic Ltd <0267.HK>::Completion of acquiring a controlling interest in McDonald's mainland China and Hong Kong businesses.Acquisition of controlling interest in McDonald's mainland China and Hong Kong businesses was completed on 31 July 2017.

McDonald's sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per share

July 27 (Reuters) - Mcdonald's :Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share.Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share.

McDonald's sees 2017 capex of about $1.7 billion

July 25 (Reuters) - McDonald's :Says company expects net restaurant additions to add approximately 1 percentage point to 2017 systemwide sales growth‍​.McDonald's sees capital expenditures for 2017 to be approximately $1.7 billion, about one-third of which will be used to open new restaurants.McDonald's-Expects to complete sale & licensing of existing businesses in China & Hong Kong to developmental licensee organization in coming weeks‍​.

Mcdonald's reports Q2 earnings per share $1.70

July 25 (Reuters) - Mcdonald's Corp ::Mcdonald's reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 earnings per share $1.70.Q2 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Mcdonald's - qtrly ‍global comparable sales increased 6.6%​.Mcdonald's - comparable sales for international lead segment increased 6.3pct for quarter.Q2 total revenue $‍6,049.7​ million versus $6,265.0 million.Mcdonald's - ‍in high growth segment, Q2 comparable sales increased 7.0pct​.Q2 revenue view $5.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Mcdonald's - in the U.S., Q2 comparable sales increased 3.9pct.Says "‍we're now introducing our velocity growth plan accelerators in more restaurants around world"​.Mcdonald's - ‍foreign currency translation had a negative impact of $0.03 on diluted earnings per share for quarter.

IOC and McDonald's mutually agree to end worldwide TOP partnership

June 16 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee :International Olympic Committee (IOC) and McDonald's mutually agree to end worldwide top partnership.The financial terms of the separation was agreed by all parties, details of which are confidential.IOC has no immediate plans to appoint a direct replacement in the retail food operations sponsorship category.McDonald's will continue to be a sponsor of the Olympic winter games Pyeongchang 2018.

Fitch says consumer trends, taxes, M&A impact U.S. Consumer Sectors

May 25 (Reuters) - Fitch : :Fitch says consumer trends, taxes, M&A impact U.S. Consumer Sectors.Fitch says views firms with meaningful natural/organic or snack food offerings as best positioned to benefit from these changes.Fitch says "Believes moderating litigation risk has increased appeal of U.S. tobacco market to global players".Fitch says cos across consumer sector are adjusting their product mix, menus, strategies to address consumer trends toward health, wellness, convenience and value.Fitch says also views firms with portfolios focused on fresh offerings or on-trend around perimeter of store, as best positioned to benefit from changes.Fitch says M&A will persist with Kraft Heinz, Tyson, Newell Brands and Constellation remaining active participants.Fitch says views positively Mcdonald's recently announced initiatives.Fitch says "Alterations to trade policy might affect agribusiness and protein firms given role of exports in these areas".Fitch says tax reform could provide a disproportionate benefit to multinational U.S. non-alcoholic beverage companies, such as Coca-Cola and Pepsico.Fitch says "Restaurants will likely be most impacted by changes to labor regulations as labor can be a third of costs".

McDonald's says now available for delivery on Ubereats in Los Angeles county, among others

May 17 (Reuters) - McDonald's ::Says McDonald's is now available for delivery on ubereats in Los Angeles county, Orange county and Riverside county.