Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCEI.NS)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Sept-qtr profit falls

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd ::Sept quarter consol net profit after tax 291.5 million rupees versus profit of 378.1 million rupees year ago.Sept quarter consol total income from operations 672.6 million rupees versus 652.5 million rupees year ago.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India signs MoU with Mahindra Agri Solutions

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd :Says MCX signs MoU with Mahindra Agri Solutions for data on agricultural pricing.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India says SEBI granted in-principle approval to unit to act as clearing corp

July 31 (Reuters) - Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd :sebi granted in-principle approval to MCXCCL, wholly-owned unit of co, to act as clearing corp for one year.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Thomson Reuters to launch co-branded commodity indices in India

July 18 (Reuters) - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd :Says MCX and Thomson Reuters join hands to launch co-branded commodity indices in India.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India June-qtr consol PAT falls

July 13 (Reuters) - Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd :June quarter consol PAT 263 million rupees versus profit of 329 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 872.4 million rupees versus 939.1 million rupees year ago.

India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls

May 4 (Reuters) - Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd ::March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 626.1 million rupees versus 605.1 million rupees year ago.Recommended final dividend of 15 rupees per share.

Multi Commodity Exchange, Singapore Diamond Investment Exchange sign MoU

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd :Says MCX signs MoU with Singapore Diamond Investment Exchange (SDIX).

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Dec-qtr profit rises

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 339.4 million rupees versus profit 175.1 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 686 million rupees versus 569.6 million rupees year ago.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India gets SEBI nod to appoint Saurabh Chandra as chairman

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd :Says approval of SEBI for appointment of Saurabh Chandra as chairman of the governing board of the company.

Multi Commodity Exchange unit applies to SEBI seeking recognition as clearing corporation

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd :Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation applies to SEBI seeking recognition as clearing corporation.