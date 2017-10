McLeod Russel India Ltd (MCLE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mcleod Russel India to dispose of Bhatpara tea estate for 132.1 mln rupees

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mcleod Russel India Ltd :Says to dispose of Bhatpara tea estate.Says to sell Bhatpara tea estate to Voom Food Industries for 132.1 million rupees.

Mcleod Russel India gets members' nod for re-appointment of A. Khaitan as MD

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mcleod Russel India Ltd :Gets members' nod for re-appointment of A. Khaitan as MD of co.

Mcleod Russel India June-qtr loss narrows

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mcleod Russel India Ltd ::June quarter loss 16.6 million rupees versus loss of 173.4 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 2.32 billion rupees versus 2.12 billion rupees last year.

Mcleod Russel India to start talks with Eveready Industries for JV

May 30 (Reuters) - Mcleod Russel India Ltd :Says to start talks with Eveready Industries India for participating in JV.Says JV for development of packet tea business via a separate entity.

Mcleod Russel India March-qtr net loss narrows

May 30 (Reuters) - Mcleod Russel India Ltd :March quarter net loss 1.08 billion rupees.March quarter net sales 3.54 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 0.25 rupees per share.Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.18 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 3.12 billion rupees.

Mcleod Russel India Dec qtr profit down about 31 pct

Mcleod Russel India Ltd : Mcleod Russel India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 236.2 million rupees . Mcleod Russel India Ltd - dec quarter net sales 4.33 billion rupees .Mcleod Russel India Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 341.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 5.02 billion rupees.

Mcleod Russel India expects recovery of production in North India

McLeod Russel India Ltd : Expect recovery of production in north India to normal production . Overall production for India expected to be in range of 1190 to 1200 million kg for full year assuming weather to remain favourable .

McLeod Russel India June-qtr loss narrows

McLeod Russel India Ltd : Says June-quarter net loss 173.4 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 1.71 billion rupees . Net loss in June quarter last year was 287.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.67 billion rupees .

Mcleod Russel India gets notice of amalgamation of Rwenzori Tea Investments with McLeod Russel Uganda

McLeod Russel India Ltd : Got notice from step-down unit of receipt of temporary certificate of amalgamation of Rwenzori Tea Investments with Mcleod Russel Uganda .

Mcleod Russel India March-qtr loss widens

McLeod Russel India Ltd : Says March-quarter net loss 2.36 billion rupees versus net loss of 2.08 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 3.12 billion rupees versus 3.08 billion rupees year ago .