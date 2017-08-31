McColl's Retail Group PLC (MCLSM.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mccoll's Retail Group says ‍total revenue up 31.1 pct for quarter

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mccoll's Retail Group Plc :‍TOTAL REVENUE UP 31.1% FOR QUARTER AND 15.8% YEAR TO DATE FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL INTEGRATION OF 298 ACQUIRED CONVENIENCE STORES​.‍Q3 LIKE-FOR-LIKE (LFL) SALES 1 UP 0.7%, SPLIT AS FOLLOWS:​.‍LFL SALES IN CONVENIENCE STORES UP 0.7%​.‍YEAR TO DATE LFL SALES UP 0.4% DRIVEN BY GROWTH IN KEY GROCERY CATEGORIES​.‍ALL 298 NEWLY ACQUIRED CONVENIENCE STORES SUCCESSFULLY INTEGRATED BY MID-JULY 2017​.‍REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS​.‍THREE FURTHER CONVENIENCE STORE REFRESHES SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED WITH 20 MORE PLANNED BY END OF FINANCIAL YEAR​.

Mccoll's Retail Group says H1 revenue up 7.6 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Mccoll's Retail Group Plc ::TOTAL REVENUE UP 7.6 pct TO £504.8M FOR 26 WEEK PERIOD ENDED 28 MAY 2017.LIKE-FOR-LIKE (LFL) SALES 2 UP 0.2 pct IN H1.H1 GROSS MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TREND CONTINUES, UP 90 BASIS POINTS TO 25.4 pct.H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX, IMPACTED BY £2.3M EXCEPTIONAL COSTS 5 AND £1.3M PRE-OPENING COSTS, WAS £4.5M (2016: £8.2M).ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS.

Mccoll's Retail Group says full-year revenue up 1.9 pct

Mccoll's Retail Group Plc : Final results . Preliminary audited results and q1 trading update . Fy total revenue up 1.9 pct to £950.4m (2015: £932.2m) . Fy total like-for-like (lfl) sales 1 down 1.9 pct, trend consistent with prior year performance .Fyprofit before tax at £17.7m (2015: £21.1m), includes £3.1m of exceptional costs 5 (2015: £0.6m).

Mccoll's Retail Group says on track to deliver results in line with expectations

Mccoll's Retail Group Plc : Total revenue up 1.8% for quarter and 2.0% year to date. . Like-For-Like (lfl) sales 1 down 1.8% in quarter . On track to achieve target of 1,000 convenience stores by end of december 2016 . We continue to be on track to deliver results in line with board's expectations for financial year .On track to achieve target of 1,000 convenience stores by end of december 2016..

McColl's Retail Group says half-yearly rev up 2.2 pct

Mccoll's Retail Group Plc : Half-Year report . Total revenue up 2.2% to £469.2m (2015: £459.3m) for 26 weeks ended may 29 . Profit before tax up 8.1% to £8.2m (2015: £7.6m). . On track to achieve results in line with board's expectations for financial year .Interim dividend per share maintained at 3.4p (2015: 3.4p) representing an increased total cash payment over an enlarged share capital.

McColl's Retail says to buy 298 convenience stores for 117 mln stg

Mccoll's Retail Group Plc : Announces conditional acquisition of 298 convenience stores from Co-Operative Group Limited for 117 mln stg in cash .Announces placing of 10,460,732 placing shares to new and existing investors, to raise approximately 13.1 mln stg.

Retailer Mccoll's in talks to buy about 300 stores owned by Co-Op- Sky News

McColl's Retail Group plc announces board changes

McColl's Retail Group plc:Says that, as stated at the time of the IPO, James Lancaster is intending to step down from his position as chief executive.Says that a search will now commence to find a successor, with James remaining in the role until a replacement is identified.Says that given his extensive experience in the sector, and following consultation with key shareholders, the board has asked James to take over as non-executive chairman and he has agreed to carry out this role until AGM in April 2017.