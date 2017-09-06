Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Micro Focus Q3 revenue falls 3 percent

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Micro Focus International Plc :Q3 revenue fell 3 percent to 718 million usd.Q3 operating profit 179 million usd.Q3 reported revenue was us$718m, down 3% year over year, down 2% when adjusted for divestitures and currency.Q3 licence revenue was up 2% on prior year period.Q3 reported operating profit of us$179m.Representing an improved operating margin of 24.9% (17.8% in prior year period).Currently anticipated that total adjusted revenue for hpe software business for 12 months ending 31 october 2017 will be in range of $2,890m to $2,960m.Reduction in adjusted revenue is driven by active reduction of less profitable professional services in sub-scale service lines and geographies.

Micro Focus Int'l updates on share capital consolidation, return of value

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Micro Focus International Plc :$500,000,000 RETURN OF VALUE WILL BE CONVERTED TO POUNDS STERLING AT EXCHANGE RATE OF $1.29490 TO £1.00.

Micro Focus Intl full-year core earnings rise 4.2 pct

July 12 (Reuters) - Micro Focus International Plc :Fy pretax profit 196.3 million usd versus 195.4 million usd year ago.Fy operating profit 293.4 million usd versus 294.9 million usd year ago.Fy adjusted underlying ebitda rose 4.2 percent to 640.9 million usd.Total dividend up 32.1 percent to 0.8806 usdper share.As promised, immediately prior to completion of hpe software transaction, we will declare a return of value of $500m, approximately $2.17 per share, to our existing shareholders.

Micro Focus investors back deal to buy HPE software business

May 26 (Reuters) - Micro Focus International Plc ::‍All of resolutions proposed at meeting were duly passed on a poll vote​.‍Shareholders voted to approve transaction whereby co has agreed to combine with Hewlett Packard Enterprise's software business segment.

Micro focus announces board changes

April 25 (Reuters) - Micro Focus International plc ::Effective May 15, Silke Scheiber and Darren Roos will join board as two of three independent non-executive directors nominated by HPE.Upon completion, John Schultz, executive VP and general counsel of HPE, will join board as non-executive director nominated by HPE.Chris Hsu, who will become ceo of Micro Focus upon completion, will join board.

S.Africa's Competition Commission approves Micro Focus-Entco deal

April 18 (Reuters) - Competition Commission of South Africa::Has approved, without conditions, proposed intermediate merger whereby Micro Focus International intends to acquire Entco Spinco Inc.

Micro Focus in $5.5 bln syndication of new facilities

Micro Focus International : Syndication of new facilities totalling $5.5bn .Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Micro Focus sees FY revenue flat to down 2 pct

Micro Focus International Plc : HPE software Q1 revenue fell 8 percent to 721 million USD . HPE software Q1 operating profit 154 million USD .revenue guidance for financial year ending 30 april 2017 seen as a decline of 0% to minus 2% versus constant currency revenue for last year.

Micro Focus says trading YTD consistent with previous guidance

Micro Focus International Plc :Trading in current financial year to date has been consistent with previous management guidance.

Micro Focus Intl ups dividend after full-year profit rise

Micro Focus International Plc : Fy pretax profit 195.4 million usd versus 91.4 million usd year ago . Fy operating profit 294.9 million usd versus 147.2 million usd year ago . Fy adjusted ebitda rose 59 percent to 546.8 million usd . Final dividend up 50.7 percent to 0.4974 usdper share . Total dividend up 37.8 percent to 0.6668 usdper share . Anticipate revenues in fy17 being in range minus 2% and zero% on fy16 on a ccy basis, pro-forma for acquisition of serena .Believe we have a strong operational and financial model that can continue to scale and provide excellent returns to our shareholders.