Mediclinic International PLC (MDCM.L)

Mediclinic International says H1 revenue up 9.5 pct at GBP1.4 billion

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc :‍2017/18 INTERIM TRADING UPDATE​.‍1H18 REVENUE WAS UP 9.5% AT GBP1.4BN (1H17: GBP1.3BN) ​.H1 UNDERLYING EBITDA WAS UP 5.0% AT GBP231M (1H17: GBP220M)​.H1 ‍UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 11.5 PENCE (1H17: 12.8 PENCE)​.TEAMS IN SOUTH AFRICA , SWITERLAND IMPLEMENTED COST SAVINGS PROGRAMMES, PRODUCTIVITY INITIATIVES TO HELP MARGINS DURING H2‍​.‍NEW FACILITIES WILL REDUCE COST OF DEBT ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS BY 25BPS AND EXTEND MATURITY PROFILE TO AT LEAST 2023​.

Mediclinic implements cost savings programmes in S. Africa, Switzerland

Mediclinic International says CEO has informed board of his intention to retire

July 25 (Reuters) - MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC ::MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC SAYS COMPANY ANNOUNCES THAT ON 24 JULY 2017, DANIE MEINTJES INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM HIS POSITION AS CEO.MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC - NOMINATION COMMITTEE WILL BEGIN A SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR CEO.MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL PLC SAYS DANIE MEINTJES INFORMED HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM HIS POSITION AS CEO AND A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY BY 31 JULY 2018.

S.Africa's Competition Commission recommends prohibition of Mediclinic, Matlosana deal

July 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Commission::Commission has recommended to tribunal that Mediclinic Southern Africa, Matlosana Medical Health Services deal be prohibited.Proposed merger is likely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in market for provision of private healthcare services in Klerksdorp and surrounding areas.Proposed merger also raises public interest concerns as it significantly and negatively affects a particular industrial region around Klerksdorp.

Mediclinic International posts FY EPS 31 pence

May 24 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc ::FY revenue up 30% to £2749m; up 15% compared to pro forma FY16 revenue including al noor.FY underlying EBITDA up 17% to £501m.FY earnings 229 million stg versus 177 million stg year ago.FY underlying EBITDA margin decreased to 18.2% from 20.4%.Fy earnings per share 31 pence versus 29.6 pence year ago.FY operating profit up 26% to £362m.Board proposes final dividend of 4.70 pence per ordinary share for year ended 31 march 2017.Says group is well-positioned to deliver long-term value to shareholders with well-balanced portfolio of global operations.

Mediclinic announces Abu Dhabi regulatory update

April 27 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc ::Awaits precise details of changes from health authority Abu Dhabi on waiving of 20% co-payment for thiqa medical insurance cardholders in abu dhabi.Will continue to monitor regulatory environment and extent to which these changes will affect middle east operating platform.

Mediclinic says FY17 revenue was up 3.5 pct

Mediclinic International Plc : Fy17 revenue was up 3.5 pct to some chf1.7 billion (fy16: chf1.6 billion) and revenue per bed day increasing by 3.0 pct . Underlying ebitda margin for fy17 is expected to be around 20 pct, marginally higher than prior year (fy16: 19.7 pct) .Underlying ebitda margin for fy17 is expected to be around 21 pct, marginally lower than prior year (fy16: 21.4 pct).

Mediclinic names Desmond Smith as senior independent director

Mediclinic International Plc : Ian Tyler, company's senior independent director, resigned as a director of company with effect from 21 February 2017. .Desmond Smith has been appointed as senior independent director, in place of Ian Tyler.

Mediclinic says Switzerland, S.Africa performing in line

Mediclinic International Plc : Now expects full year 2016/17 middle east revenue to be in range of aed3,000m to aed3,200m . Sees FY middle east underlying EBITDA margin of approximately 10 pct to 11 pct . Intends to re-brand Al Noor facilities to Mediclinic . Is currently reviewing carrying value (AED140m) and amortisation period of Al Noor trade name .Review is expected to result in additional charges in current and subsequent reporting periods, which will be excluded from underlying earnings..

Mediclinic International says trading in-line with expectations

Mediclinic International Plc : Trading is in line with management's expectations . Total revenue for first five months of year was R6,054m in Mediclinic southern africa . Pre-Close trading update for five months ended 31 august 2016 . Underlying EBITDA margins for H1FY17 are expected to be marginally lower than prior year comparator (H1FY16: 21.6%) .Full year 2016/17 guidance remains unchanged across mediclinic's three platforms.