Medicalgorithmics FY Net Profit Down At 25.5 Mln Zlotys

March 22 (Reuters) - MEDICALGORITHMICS SA ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 25.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 40.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE 203.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 127.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 41.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .

Medicalgorithmics To Receive Financing For Its Project

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Medicalgorithmics SA ::SAYS TO RECEIVE UP TO 6.3 MILLION ZLOTYS FINANCING FOR ITS PROJECT ECG TECHBOT FROM NATIONAL CENTRE FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT.TOTAL COST OF THE PROJECT AMOUNTS TO 11.2 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Aegon OFE increases its stake in Medicalgorithmics to 5.38 pct

Nov 23 (Reuters) - MEDICALGORITHMICS SA ::AEGON OFE INCREASES ITS STAKE IN CO TO 5.38 PERCENT FROM 0.37 PERCENT.CHANGE OF STAKE FOLLOWS ASSETS TRANSFER TRANSACTION OF LIQUIDATED NORDEA OFE.

Medicalgorithmics Q3 net profit jumps to 8.5 mln zlotys

Nov 22 (Reuters) - MEDICALGORITHMICS SA ::Q3 REVENUE 50.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 40.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 8.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 14.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Medicalgorithmics Q2 net profit down at 7.8 million zlotys

Aug 31 (Reuters) - MEDICALGORITHMICS SA :Q2 NET PROFIT 7.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 10.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE 61.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 38.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 16.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 12.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Medicalgorithmics announces dividend policy for 2016-2019

May 30 (Reuters) - MEDICALGORITHMICS SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT PLANS FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.00 ZLOTY PER SHARE.MANAGEMENT BOARD PLANS DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN NEXT YEARS AT LEVEL OF 50 PCT OF CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT.IN CASE OF ACTUAL OR ANTICIPATED CAPITAL NEEDS MANAGEMENT BOARD MAY DECIDE TO ALLOCATE 20 PCT OF THE COMPANY'S NET PROFIT FOR DIVIDEND IN 2017, 2018 AND 2019.THE COMPANY ALSO SAID THAT DUE TO THE CONTENT OF THE TERMS OF ISSUED SECURITIES, IN PARTICULAR BONDS, DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN 2017, 2018 AND 2019 MAY BE EXCLUDED OR RESTRICTED.

Medicalgorithmics Q1 net result turns to profit of 2.0 mln zlotys

May 22 (Reuters) - MEDICALGORITHMICS SA ::Q1 NET PROFIT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE 41.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 6.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

Medicalgorithmics FY 2016 net profit rises to 40.1 mln zlotys

Medicalgorithmics SA : FY 2016 revenue 127.9 million zlotys ($32.57 million) versus 49.3 million zlotys a year ago .FY 2016 net profit 40.1 million zlotys versus 13.9 million zlotys a year ago.

Medicalgorithmics terminates strategic alliance agreement with Wipro Limited

Medicalgorithmics SA :Terminates with immediate effect strategic alliance agreement with Wipro Limited signed in July 2014.

Medicalgorithmics signs final settlement agreement on acquisition of AMI/Spectocor clients

Medicalgorithmics SA : Said on Wednesday that it has signed a final settlement agreement and release with Medicalgorithmics US Holding Corporation, Medi-Lynx Monitoring, Inc., Medi-Lynx Cardiac Monitoring, LLC, Andrew J. Bogdan and Marek Dziubinski (MDG/ML side) and AMI Monitoring, Inc., Spectocor, LLC and Joseph H. Bogdan (AMI side) . The agreement has been signed in regards to the negotiations launched on Aug. 30 concerning the acquisition of the US-based business partner, AMI/Spectocor . The sides have renounced mutual claims . Medicalgorithmics said that it has waived fees for services rendered to the AMI side for Jan. and Feb. 2017 in the amount of USD 1.1 million . AMI side has agreed to cooperate with MDG/ML side over the AMI clients' acquisition in the shortest possible period of time .AMI side can attract new customers until Jan. 15, 2017.