Medigene AG (MDG1k.DE)

Medigene to issue new shares to settle Trianta milestone payment

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Medigene AG :Announces issuance and number of new shares to settle last Trianta milestone payment.Says 2 million euro milestone payment for achievement of third milestone for Trianta acquisition will be settled by issuance of new shares.Says to issue 182,335 new shares to former contributing shareholders of Medigene Immunotherapies GmbH.Says with this third and final milestone payment, the total purchase price of approx. 10 million euros will have been entirely settled.Says subscribers of new shares agreed to a lockup period of 14 months.

Medigene H1 total revenue at EUR 4.9 mln​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - MEDIGENE AG :H1 ‍REVENUE FROM CORE BUSINESS IMMUNOTHERAPIES (BLUEBIRD BIO PARTNERSHIP) AMOUNTS TO EUR2,252 K (6M 2016: EUR0 K)​.‍H1 TOTAL REVENUE OF EUR4,915 K (6M 2016: EUR5,470 K)​.‍CONFIRMATION OF FINANCIAL GUIDANCE 2017​.

Medigene submits CTA for its first TCR clinical trial

July 10 (Reuters) - MEDIGENE AG :PTA-ADHOC: MEDIGENE AG: MEDIGENE SUBMITS CTA FOR ITS FIRST TCR CLINICAL TRIAL AND ANNOUNCES MILESTONE PAYMENT.EXPECTS TO START THIS TRIAL BY YEAR END 2017.SUBMISSION TRIGGERS FINAL MILESTONE PAYMENT OF EUR 2.0 MILLION FROM MEDIGENE TO FORMER CONTRIBUTING SHAREHOLDERS OF MEDIGENE IMMUNOTHERAPIES GMBH WITHIN NEXT FIVE MONTHS.INTENDS TO SETTLE THIS PAYMENT THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL.

Medigene sticks with guidance after Q1 operating loss

May 11 (Reuters) - Medigene AG :Total Q1 revenue of eur 2,609 k.EBITDA loss increased as planned to eur 3,020 k.Cash and cash equivalents of eur 48,045 k on 3/31/2017.Financial guidance for 2017 confirmed.

Medigene COO steps down

May 11 (Reuters) - Medigene AG :Says Dave Lemus steps down as COO and continues cooperation in an advisory role.

Medigene says raises 20.7 mln eur in private placement

May 5 (Reuters) - Medigene Ag :Says successfully raises eur 20.7 million in oversubscribed private placement.Says shares were allocated to institutional investors at a price of eur 10.55 per share.Says capital increase represents approximately of 9.7% of currently outstanding shares.

Medigene revises collaboration with Mitsui Norin

Medigene AG : Medigene revises collaboration with Mitsui Norin . Today announced a new contractual arrangement with Mitsui Norin Co. Ltd, regarding its drug Veregen . Current manufacturing and supply agreement has been mutually terminated as of March 31, 2017 . Previous agreement has been replaced by a new license agreement covering drug master file (DMF) for Veregen . As a part of arrangement to terminate existing manufacturing and supply agreement, Medigene has agreed to a one-time payment of $1.75 million to Mitsui Norin . Additional payment to Mitsui Norin for up to $0.5 million to reimburse costs of ending production is also expected in course of 2017 .No further financial details regarding new license agreement were disclosed.

Medigene FY total revenue increases 43 pct to 9.8 mln euros

Medigene Ag : FY total revenue increases 43 pct to 9.8 million euros ($10.58 million) . Financial guidance for 2016 met . Financial guidance for 2017 reflects Medigene's alignment and continued focus on its core business of immunotherapies . 2017 revenue: planned total revenue in 2017 between 8 - 10 million euros . 2017 projected EBITDA loss of 16 - 18 million euros . For 2017 Medigene anticipates cash utilization of between 23 - 27 million euros, partly due to non-recurring effects such as investments in laboratory infrastructure . FY net loss for year was reduced by 27 pct to 9.492 million euros (2015: 12.999 million euros) .Company has sufficient financial resources to fund business operations well beyond forecast horizon of two years.

bluebird bio and Medigene establish strategic T cell receptor alliance

Medigene AG : bluebird bio and Medigene establish strategic T cell receptor (TCR) alliance in cancer immunotherapy . Medigene will be responsible for generation and delivery of TCRs using its TCR isolation and characterization platform . Medigene will receive an upfront payment of $15 million .Medigene will receive research and development funding for all work performed in the collaboration and is eligible for tiered royalty payments on net sales up to a double-digit percentage.

Medigene H1 total revenue up 62 pct at 5.5 mln euros

Medigene AG : H1 total revenue increased by 62 pct to 5.470 million euros (6M 2015: 3.372 million euros) . H1 cash and cash equivalents and time deposits increased by 4 pct to 48.672 million euros (12/31/2015: 46.759 million euros) . Confirms its financial guidance for fiscal year 2016 . H1 research and development expenses increased by 23 pct to 5.079 million euros (6M 2015: 4.117 million euros) .H1 EBITDA loss reduced by 6 pct to 4.011 million euros (6M 2015: 4.251 million euros).