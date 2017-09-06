Major Drilling Group International Inc (MDI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL REPORTS Q1 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.09

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Major Drilling Group International Inc :MAJOR DRILLING REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2018.Q1 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.09.Q1 REVENUE C$84 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$95 MILLION.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S.MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL -BELIEVE MOST COMMODITIES WILL FACE AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN SUPPLY AND DEMAND AS MINING RESERVES CONTINUE TO DECREASE.

Major Drilling sees signs of recovery in Q4 results

June 5 (Reuters) - Major Drilling Group International Inc ::Major Drilling sees signs of recovery in its fourth quarter results.Q4 loss per share C$0.10.Q4 revenue rose 27 percent to C$81.5 million.Major Drilling Group International Inc - company expects to spend $25 million in capital expenditures in fiscal 2018.Major Drilling Group says "‍pricing remains competitive, although we have seen pricing improve in certain areas given shortage of experienced drill crews​".Major drilling group international inc says is ‍seeing increased demand in all of its operations, particularly in south and central america​.Major Drilling says ‍global exploration spending improved as most senior and intermediate cos increased their exploration budgets for calendar 2017​.Major Drilling-‍continue to see prices for drilling "improving", although at moment, improvements offset by increase in labour, mobilization, repair costs​.

Major Drilling Group International Inc : Major Drilling reports third quarter results for fiscal 2017 . Q3 loss per share c$0.18 . Q3 revenue c$70.1 million versus i/b/e/s view c$70.1 million .Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Major Drilling Group International Inc : Major Drilling reports third quarter results for fiscal 2017 . Q3 loss per share C$0.18 . Q3 revenue C$70.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$70.1 million . Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . "Looking ahead to our Q4 and fiscal 2018, we have a positive but cautious view" .Gross margin percentage for quarter was 13.4%, compared to 18.1% for corresponding period last year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc : Major drilling reports first quarter results for fiscal 2017 . Q1 revenue c$69.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$84.8 million . Q1 loss per share c$0.12 .Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Major Drilling Group International Inc : Q1 loss per share c$0.12 . Q1 revenue c$69.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$84.8 million .Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Major Drilling posts Q4 loss per share c$0.16

Major Drilling Group International Inc : Major drilling announces annual and fourth quarter results for fiscal 2016 . Q4 loss per share c$0.16 .Q4 revenue fell 21 percent to c$64.1 million.