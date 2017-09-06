Major Drilling Group International Inc (MDI.TO)

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Major Drilling Group International Inc :MAJOR DRILLING REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2018.Q1 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.09.Q1 REVENUE C$84 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$95 MILLION.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S.MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL -BELIEVE MOST COMMODITIES WILL FACE AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN SUPPLY AND DEMAND AS MINING RESERVES CONTINUE TO DECREASE.
June 5 (Reuters) - Major Drilling Group International Inc ::Major Drilling sees signs of recovery in its fourth quarter results.Q4 loss per share C$0.10.Q4 revenue rose 27 percent to C$81.5 million.Major Drilling Group International Inc - company expects to spend $25 million in capital expenditures in fiscal 2018.Major Drilling Group says "pricing remains competitive, although we have seen pricing improve in certain areas given shortage of experienced drill crews".Major drilling group international inc says is seeing increased demand in all of its operations, particularly in south and central america.Major Drilling says global exploration spending improved as most senior and intermediate cos increased their exploration budgets for calendar 2017.Major Drilling-continue to see prices for drilling "improving", although at moment, improvements offset by increase in labour, mobilization, repair costs.
Major Drilling Group International Inc : Major Drilling reports third quarter results for fiscal 2017 . Q3 loss per share c$0.18 . Q3 revenue c$70.1 million versus i/b/e/s view c$70.1 million .Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Major Drilling Group International Inc : Major Drilling reports third quarter results for fiscal 2017 . Q3 loss per share C$0.18 . Q3 revenue C$70.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$70.1 million . Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . "Looking ahead to our Q4 and fiscal 2018, we have a positive but cautious view" .Gross margin percentage for quarter was 13.4%, compared to 18.1% for corresponding period last year.
Major Drilling Group International Inc : Major drilling reports first quarter results for fiscal 2017 . Q1 revenue c$69.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$84.8 million . Q1 loss per share c$0.12 .Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Major Drilling Group International Inc : Major drilling announces annual and fourth quarter results for fiscal 2016 . Q4 loss per share c$0.16 .Q4 revenue fell 21 percent to c$64.1 million.
