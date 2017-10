M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos (MDIA3.SA)

M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos : Said on Monday that its board of directors had approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay own capital interest in the amount of 56.5 million Brazilian reais ($17.4 million), corresponding to 0.5 real per share . Record date is Aug. 4 . Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug. 5 .Payment date is Aug. 15.