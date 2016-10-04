Megacable Holdings SAB de CV (MEGACPO.MX)
MEGACPO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
76.16MXN
20 Oct 2017
76.16MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.11 (+0.14%)
$0.11 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
$76.05
$76.05
Open
$75.40
$75.40
Day's High
$76.28
$76.28
Day's Low
$74.73
$74.73
Volume
868,301
868,301
Avg. Vol
859,085
859,085
52-wk High
$79.99
$79.99
52-wk Low
$61.55
$61.55
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Maxcom and Megacable sign deal to maintain services in 3 cities
Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB de CV