Melia Hotels International SA (MEL.MC)

Melia Hotels reopening hotels affected by Hurricane Irma in Cuba

Oct 18 (Reuters) - MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA ::ANNOUNCES REOPENING OF HOTELS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE IRMA IN CAYO SANTA MARIA; CAYO COCO; CAYO GUILLERMO AND VARADERO, IN CUBA.

Melia Hotels H1 net profit up at 60.4 mln euros

July 27 (Reuters) - MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA :H1 EBITDA 147.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 136.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 60.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 45.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET SALES 914.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 856.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.REVPAR IN ALL MANAGED HOTELS 68.1 EUROS AT END-JUNE, UP 6.6 PERCENT YOY.

Melia Hotels to add eight hotels to its portfolio in Cuba

May 10 (Reuters) - MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA ::TO ADD 8 HOTELS IN CUBA UNDER ITS MELIA, SOL BY MELIA AND INNSIDE BY MELIA BRANDS.

Melia Hotels Q1 EBITDA up 3 pct YoY

May 10 (Reuters) - MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA ::Q1 REVENUE 420.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 398.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.Q1 EBITDA 67.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 65.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT 20.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 22.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.REVENUE PER AVAILABLE ROOM (REVPAR) OWNED AND LEASED 77.4 EUROS AT END-MARCH VERSUS 71.4 EUROS AT END-MARCH 2016.SEES 2017 MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT REVPAR INCREASE MAINLY EXPLAINED BY PRICE.

Melia Hotels to propose dividend, approves commercial paper program

May 5 (Reuters) - Melia Hotels International SA ::Says to propose gross dividend of 0.1315 euros ($0.1443) per share which will be paid on July 11.Says board resolved to approve and renew euro commercial paper program for up to 300.0 million euros.

Melia Hotels FY net profit rises to 100.7 mln euros

Melia Hotels International SA : FY net profit 100.7 million euros ($106.9 million) versus 36.0 million euros year ago . FY EBITDA 285.6 million euros versus 293.1 million euros year ago . Forecast for Q1 and the year end points towards a mid-to-high single digit RevPAR increase .RevPAR owned & leased increased by 8.8% in 2016, while if included managed Hotels, RevPAR increased a 14.3 pct.

Melia Hotels 9-month net profit 92.2 mln euros, up 74 pct YoY

Melia Hotels International SA : 9-month net profit 92.2 million euros ($101.9 million) versus 52.9 million euros year ago . 9-month EBITDA 238.3 million euros versus 257.5 million euros year ago . 9-month revenue 1.39 billion euros versus 1.35 billion euros year ago .Maintains its guidance of mid-to-high single digit growth in RevPAR for the full year 2016.

Melia Hotels H1 net profit up at 45.2 million euros

Melia Hotels International SA : H1 net profit 45.2 million euros ($50.5 million) versus 20.3 million euros year ago . H1 net sales 856.3 million euros versus 860.1 million euros year ago .H1 EBITDA 136.7 million euros versus 165.8 million euros year ago.

Melia Hotels adds new resort in Cape Verde to its portfolio

Melia Hotels International SA : Adds new resort Melia Salamansa Hotel of 262 rooms in Cape Verde to its portfolio .Melia Salamansa Hotel is due to open in 2018.

BRIEF-Melia Hotels to propose gross dividend of 0.04 euro per share

Melia Hotels International SA :To propose a gross dividend of 0.04 euro ($0.0449) per share.