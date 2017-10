Merck Ltd (MERK.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Merck June-qtr profit down about 12 pct

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Merck Ltd ::June quarter profit 201.3 million rupees.June quarter total income 2.71 billion rupees.Profit in June quarter last year was 227.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 2.83 billion rupees.

Merck Dec-qtr profit rises about 25 pct

Merck Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 182 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 2.40 billion rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 145.7 million rupees ; net sales was 2.32 billion rupees . Says reappointed Anand Nambiar as MD for 5 yrs with effect from Oct 1, 2017 .Says recommended dividend of 11 rupees per share.

Merck Sept quarter net profit 275.4 million rupees

Merck Ltd : Merck ltd - sept quarter net profit 275.4 million rupees . Merck ltd - sept quarter net sales 2.63 billion rupees . Merck ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 125.1 million rupees; net sales was 2.56 billion rupees .Merck ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 125.2 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 2.46 billion rupees.

India's Merck Ltd June-qtr profit up about 6 pct

Merck Ltd : India's Merck Ltd - June-quarter net profit 179 million rupees; net sales 2.53 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 168.6 million rupees; net sales was 2.41 billion rupees .