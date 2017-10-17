Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL.L)
20 Oct 2017
Merlin Entertainments PLC:Announces that it has agreed the appointment of Anne-Françoise Nesmes to the Board as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 1 August 2016.Says Nesmes will succeed Andrew Carr, whose intention to retire was announced in January. Full Article
Merlin Entertainments PLC says human error caused Alton Towers crash - Reuters
Merlin Entertainments PLC:A roller coaster crash at Merlin Entertainments' Alton Towers theme park in Britain, which seriously injured four teenagers, was caused by human error, the firm's own investigation has concluded - RTRS.The June 2 crash on "The Smiler" ride at the park in Staffordshire, central England, led to two of the injured having leg amputations - RTRS."The investigation concluded that the incident was the result of human error culminating in the manual override of the ride safety control system without the appropriate protocols being followed," Merlin said on Tuesday - RTRS.The inquiry also identified areas where protocols and the training of employees should be improved, it said - RTRS.There were found to be no technical or mechanical problems with the ride itself.Merlin has taken full responsibility for the incident and continues to cooperate with a Health and Safety Executive investigation - RTRS.The firm said that since the accident Alton Towers, one of Britain's biggest theme parks, has put in place improved safety measures across all multi-car roller coasters to ensure there is no repeat of the accident - RTRS. Full Article
Merlin Entertainments PLC - Alton Towers to make up to 190 staff redundant -Guardian - Reuters
Merlin Entertainments PLC:Lton Towers is to make up to 190 redundancies after a downturn in visitor numbers in the wake of a serious rollercoaster crash - Guardian.The owner of the Staffordshire-based attraction, Merlin Entertainments, last month revealed a sharp drop in revenue across its theme park division as visitors stayed away following the accident on The Smiler rollercoaster this summer - Guardian.Five people were seriously injured in the crash on 2 June, which resulted in the 500-acre theme park being closed for four days - Guardian.The group said: “At the end of a very difficult year, Alton Towers Resort has confirmed a proposed restructure of the business to be completed in time for the opening of the new season in March 2016 - Guardian.“Regretfully however, it may result in the loss of up to 190 salaried jobs across the resort - Guardian.“We anticipate some of these will be accounted for by a programme of non-replacement of existing vacancies, early retirement, redeployment elsewhere in the group, and voluntary redundancy - Guardian. Full Article
