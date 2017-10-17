Mercialys SA (MERY.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - MERCIALYS SA :END-SEPT RENTAL REVENUE EUR ‍​137.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 139.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.FOR FY, CONFIRMS ORGANIC GROWTH IN INVOICED RENTS EXCLUDING INDEXATION WILL BE OVER +2%‍​.TO PAY OUT A DIVIDEND FROM 85% TO 95% OF 2017 FFO.DIVIDEND TO BE AT LEAST STABLE COMPARED WITH THE DIVIDEND FOR 2016.

July 26 (Reuters) - Mercialys Sa :OUTLOOK FOR 2017: OBJECTIVE CONFIRMED FOR ORGANIC RENTAL INCOME GROWTH EXCLUDING INDEXATION OF OVER +2%.TO PAY OUT AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EURO 0.41 PER SHARE..CONTRACTION IN FFO WILL BE LESS THAN -5% ANNOUNCED AT START OF YEAR.DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID ON OCTOBER 23, 2017, AND CORRESPONDS TO 50% OF DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTED FOR 2016.FOR FULL YEAR, MERCIALYS EXPECTS ITS DIVIDEND TO RANGE FROM 85% TO 95% OF 2017 FFO.H1 RENTAL REVENUES TOTALED EURO 93.1 MILLION, STABLE COMPARED WITH FIRST HALF OF 2016.SEES ORGANIC RENTAL INCOME GROWTH EXCLUDING INDEXATION TO COME IN +2% COMPARED WITH 2016, IN LINE WITH OBJECTIVE SET IN FEBRUARY 2017.H1 INVOICED RENTS, UP +2.8% LIKE-FOR-LIKE EXCLUDING INDEXATION AND +0.2% ON A CURRENT BASIS TO EURO 92.1 MILLION.H1 EBITDA REPRESENTS EURO 79.3 MILLION, ALSO STABLE COMPARED WITH FIRST HALF OF 2016, WITH AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 85.2% (VERSUS. 85.4% AT JUNE 30, 2016)..SEES FFO TO CONTRACT BY LESS THAN -5% ANNOUNCED AT START OF YEAR.

Mercialys SA : FY EBITDA 160.5 million euros versus 144.1 million euros year ago . In 2016 a 5.1 pct increase in NNNAV excluding transfer taxes to 20.22 euros per share . 2016 invoiced rents are up 13.1 pct to 187.6 million euros . Proposed dividend distribution of 1.06 euro per share for 2016 . Dividend will correspond to 85 pct to 95 pct of 2017 FFO . 2017 outlook: organic growth in invoiced rents excluding indexation is expected to exceed 2 pct .2017 outlook: FFO, reflecting asset disposals, should be down by about minus 5 pct, this trend could evolve based on schedule of disposals.

Mercialys SA : Mercialys renews its partnership with Medecins du Monde for 2017 Further company coverage: [MERY.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Mercialys SA : Rental revenues up +12.3 pct to 139.0 million euros ($155.69 million) at end-September .For whole year, Mercialys will pay out a dividend ranging from 85 pct to 95 pct of 2016 FFO.

Mercialys SA : H1 growth in invoiced rents: +14.0 pct to 91.9 million euros ($101.03 million) . H1 sustained growth in FFO: +3.3 pct to 58.7 million euros . H1 net rental income 87.1 million euros versus 77.2 million euros year ago . Outlook for 2016: Mercialys is reconfirming its targets for organic rental growth excluding indexation of over +2 pct and +2 pct FFO growth .Payment of an interim dividend of 0.43 euros.

Mercialys SA : Acquisition of two sites for transformation from Monoprix in the Paris region . Investment represents a total of 69.6 million euros (including transfer tax), with an immediate yield rate of 5.6 pct . These two sites will be extensively redeveloped and residential development projects are already being looked into .Estimated 30 million euros of work and an IRR of around 9 pct.

Mercialys SA : 70 pct of a redeveloped asset in Rennes and the Anglet site sold to an OPPCI investment fund subsidiary of Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust . Transaction is based on a 100 pct valuation of these assets for 61.8 million euros ($68.26 million) (including transfer taxes), delivering an exit rate of 5.0 pct . 3.1 million euros of full-year rent generated by these assets .Overall IRR on this operation represents 9.0 pct.

Mercialys SA:Dividend payout of 0.57 euro per share on April 26, 2016.

Mercialys SA:Proposes FY 2015 dividend distribution of 1.33 euro per share.