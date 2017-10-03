Edition:
United States

Mexichem SAB de CV (MEXCHEM.MX)

MEXCHEM.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

49.08MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
$49.02
Open
$49.00
Day's High
$49.49
Day's Low
$48.61
Volume
2,391,666
Avg. Vol
3,478,424
52-wk High
$53.60
52-wk Low
$40.12

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mexichem provides update on Hurricane Harvey business impact
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 08:12pm EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mexichem SAB De CV :Mexichem provides update on Hurricane Harvey business impact.Mexichem SAB De CV - Hurricane Harvey's impact on Mexichem's Vinyl and Fluor business groups has not affected its EBITDA guidance for full year 2017.Mexichem SAB De CV - Mexichem's main supplier of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) stated that they resumed plant operations on September 15, 2017.Mexichem SAB De CV - co is able to reaffirm its EBITDA guidance range for 2017 of 15%-25% growth compared to EBITDA of US$884 million reported for FY16.  Full Article

Mexichem says‍ believes effect of Hurricane Harvey will be temporary and not significant
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 02:32pm EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Mexichem Sab De Cv :Says co's vinyl's business units, fluor's business subsidiaries have declared force majeure condition due to impact of hurricane harvey​.Says‍ believes that effect of Hurricane Harvey will be temporary and not significant to its business​.Says operations will be revamped no later than end of september​.  Full Article

Mexichem reports Q3 revenue of $1.4 bln
Wednesday, 26 Oct 2016 05:01pm EDT 

Mexichem Sab De Cv - : Mexichem reports 2016 third quarter and nine month results . Q3 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 billion Further company coverage: [MEXCHEM.MX] ((bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).  Full Article

Mexichem SAB de CV - Three dead, dozens injured in blast at chemical plant in Mexico - Reuters News
Wednesday, 20 Apr 2016 10:16pm EDT 

Mexichem SAB de CV:A massive explosion rocked a major petrochemical facility of Mexican national oil company Pemex in the Gulf state of Veracruz on Wednesday, killing at least three people, injuring dozens more, and pumping a cloud of noxious chemicals into the sky - RTRS.Luis Felipe Puente, head of federal emergency services, told Reuters that three people had died in the blast. The governor of Veracruz state, Javier Duarte, later said 105 were hospitalized, including 58 Pemex workers, according to his official Twitter account.Pemex said the explosion, which sent a huge, dark plume of smoke billowing upwards, occurred just after 3 p.m. (2000 GMT) at the facility's chlorinate 3 plant near the port of Coatzacoalcos, one of the company's top oil export hubs.Local emergency officials said hundreds of people had been evacuated from the site. Television footage showed an initial burst of flames followed by a tower of thick smoke.A company official said local oil exports were unaffected.What caused the blast was unclear, but Pemex warned local residents to keep away from the site due to what it described as a dissipating cloud of toxic fumes.TV footage showed rainclouds gathering above the plant as evening fell.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

