Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO)

MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT GAINS APPROVAL FOR UCITS IN CHILE

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Manulife Asset Management::MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT GAINS APPROVAL FOR UCITS IN CHILE; FORGES DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH BANCHILE ADMINISTRADORA GENERAL DE FONDOS (AGF).SAYS BEGUN MARKETING FUNDS THROUGH DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP FORGED EARLIER THIS YEAR WITH BANCHILE ADMINISTRADORA GENERAL DE FONDOS​.

BRIEF-‍Manulife Asset Management says AUM reached C$480 bln as of June 30

Corrects to say AUM reached C$480 bln as of June 30 in headline:Says AUM reached CAD$480 billion as of June 30, 2017, up 10 percent over June 30, 2016​.‍Says institutional assets managed reached CAD$89 (US$69) billion at June 30, 2017, over 15 percent higher than a year ago​.

Manulife Financial Corp says ‍Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust received acceptance of intention to make normal course issuer bid​

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust :Manulife Financial Corp - ‍manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust received acceptance of intention to make normal course issuer bid​.

Manulife announces structural and leadership changes

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp :Says bringing all wealth and asset management businesses together into primary reporting segment, global wealth and asset management​.Has created dedicated senior leadership role with direct responsibility for Manulife's closed legacy businesses in North America​.Anil Wadhwani has been appointed president and CEO of Manulife Asia​.Marianne Harrison appointed president, CEO of John Hancock; Michael Doughty been appointed president, CEO of Manulife Canada​.Steve Roder, Manulife's chief financial officer, has decided to retire for personal reasons, effective December 31, 2017​.Philip Witherington, currently interim president and CEO of Manulife Asia, appointed Manulife's CFO, effective January 1, 2018​.

Manulife announces subordinated debenture issue

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp ::Manulife announces subordinated debenture issue.Manulife Financial Corp - ‍debentures mature on August 20, 2029​.Manulife Financial Corp- intends to issue $750 million principal amount of 3.049% fixed/floating subordinated debentures due August 20, 2029​.Manulife Financial Corp - ‍debentures will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.049% until August 20, 2024​.Manulife-Intends to use proceeds for funding announced redemption of MFC's 7.768% medium term notes due April 8, 2019 on October 6, 2017, among others​.

Manulife says John Hancock spin-off would depend on whether it created shareholder value

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp :Manulife's outgoing ceo (not new ceo) says ultimate determination on possible john hancock spin-off would be if it created shareholder value.Manulife ceo says company "regularly investigates all opportunities of improving shareholder value".Manulife ceo says company "has some challenging blocks of legacy business".

Manulife Financial reports qtrly share of $0.61

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp :Manulife reports 2Q17 net income of $1,255 million, core earnings of $1,174 million, and strong investment-related experience gains.MFC generated core earnings of $1,174 million, diluted core earnings per share of $0.57 in Q2 .‍Generated gross flows of $30.9 billion in wealth and asset management businesses in 2Q17, increase of 13% compared with 2Q16​.Manulife financial corp qtrly ‍shr $0.61​.Manulife financial corp says generated ROE and core roe of 12.4% and 11.5%, respectively, in 2q17 compared with 7.1% and 8.4%, respectively, in 2q16.Qtrly return on common shareholders' equity ("ROE") of 12.4%.Manulife financial corp - ‍reported other wealth sales of $2.0 billion in 2Q17, a decrease of 3% compared with 2Q16​.Manulife financial corp - ‍insurance sales of $1.4 billion in 2q17, an increase of 46% compared with 2q16​.Manulife financial corp says qtrly premiums and deposits from insurance products C$8,595 million versus. C$8,422 million last year.Manulife financial corp - ‍JH life insurance sales in 2Q17 of US$123 million represented an increase of 26% compared with 2Q16​.Manulife financial - total assets under management and administration of $1.0 trillion as at june 30, 2017, increase of 6% compared with Dec. 31, 2016.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Manulife Financial Corp announces conversion privilege of non-cumulative rate reset class 1 shares series 9

July 27 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp :Manulife Financial Corporation announces conversion privilege of non-cumulative rate reset class 1 shares series 9.Manulife - ‍Does not intend to exercise right to redeem all or any of its currently outstanding 10 million non-cumulative rate reset class 1 shares series 9​.

Manulife announces intention to redeem 3.938% fixed/floating Series A subordinated debentures

July 27 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp :Manulife announces intention to redeem 3.938% fixed/floating Series A subordinated debentures.Manulife Financial - Intention to redeem on Sept 21 $400 million of 3.938% fixed/floating series a subordinated debentures due September 21, 2022​.

Ontario Securities Commission approves no-contest settlement agreement with Manulife Securities Inc and Manulife Securities Investment Services Inc

July 13 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp :Ontario Securities Commission approves no-contest settlement agreement with Manulife Securities Incorporated and Manulife Securities Investment Services Inc.Ontario Securities Commission - Settlement agreement is in relation to a matter that manulife dealers discovered and self-reported to OSC.Ontario Securities Commission - Manulife dealers have agreed to settlement, intend to compensate clients $11.7 million including opportunity costs on fees.