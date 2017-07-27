Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 27 (Reuters) - Maple Leaf Foods Inc :Maple Leaf Foods reports second quarter 2017 financial results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.41.Q2 sales rose 8.3 percent to c$925.9 million.Q2 earnings per share c$0.41.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

May 18 (Reuters) - Maple Leaf Foods Inc :Maple Leaf Foods receives TSX approval to proceed with normal course issuer bid.Maple Leaf Foods Inc says NCIB program commences on May 23, 2017 and will terminate on May 22, 201.Maple Leaf Foods Inc says under NCIB program, company is authorized to purchase up to 8.2 million of its common shares.

May 9 (Reuters) - Maple Leaf Foods Inc :Canadian Food Inspection Agency- Maple Leaf Foods recalling breaded chicken products from marketplace as it may contain toxin produced by staphylococcus bacteria.Canadian Food Inspection Agency- there have been no reported illnesses associated with consumption of these products.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc : Maple Leaf enhances governance agreement with McCain Capital and Michael McCain . Maple Leaf Foods Inc - will not submit existing shareholder rights plan for re-confirmation at company's annual meeting in 2017 . Maple Leaf Foods Inc says amended governance agreement was approved by independent directors of company . Maple Leaf Foods - according to amendment, board will consist of majority of independent directors nominated by corporate governance committee of board . Maple Leaf Foods - as per amendment, agreement by mccain holders that restricts them from increasing ownership interest in co over 45 percent . Maple Leaf Foods-amendment provides for restrictions on mccain holders' ability to enter into lock-up agreements except some permitted lock-up agreements . Maple Leaf Foods - deal has restriction on mccain's ability to transfer shares to person who would hold 20 pct or more following transfer, except in some circumstances .Maple Leaf Foods Inc - made governance enhancements with McCain Capital and its CEO, Michael McCain, the largest shareholder of company.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc : Maple Leaf Foods reports results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2016 . Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.31 . Q4 sales c$828.2 million versus I/B/E/S view c$860.5 million . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Maple Leaf Foods Inc- board approved a 22 pct increase to regular quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share, effective in Q1 of 2017.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc : Brynwood Partners VI L.P. To sell Lightlife Foods Inc to Maple Leaf Foods Inc .Brynwood Partners VI L.P. says deal for for $140 million.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc : Maple Leaf Foods to acquire Lightlife Foods . Maple Leaf Foods Inc - transaction will be financed from cash on hand .Maple Leaf Foods Inc - based on current operating results, acquisition is expected to be accretive to Maple Leaf's earnings in 2017.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc ; : Maple Leaf Foods receives TSX approval to proceed with normal course issuer bid . Says NCIB program commences on May 19, 2016 and will terminate on May 18, 2017 .Authorized to purchase up to 8.7 million of its common shares, representing approximately 10% of public float as at May 10, 2016.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc:Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Wednesday it would cut 400 management jobs, or about 3 percent of its workforce, saying it was ready to streamline operations after starting up Canada's biggest meat plant - RTRS.Maple Leaf, one of the country's biggest pork processors, said the majority of the job cuts would be completed by the end of 2015 and the rest in 2016 - RTRS.Nearly half of the positions are based in the Mississauga, Ontario, head office, said spokesman Dave Bauer - RTRS.Sixty-four are based at the new Hamilton, Ontario meat plant, where analysts noted excess staff and supervisors during a recent tour, and the rest of the job cuts are scattered across Canada - RTRS.

Maple Leaf Foods:Says that after a comprehensive review, it is implementing changes to further streamline the organization, establish a highly competitive cost structure and support a renewed focus on growth.As part of these changes, the Company will be reducing its salaried workforce by over 400, with the majority completed prior to the end of 2015 and the remainder in 2016.