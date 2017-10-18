Magna International Inc (MG.TO)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc : :Magna forms E-Powertrain joint venture in China.Magna International - has entered into a JV agreement with Huayu Automotive Systems Co, a subsidiary of Saic Motor.Magna International Inc - JV will initially produce an electric-drive powertrain system for a German automaker.
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc :Magna to build new paint line in Slovenia to support Graz Vehicle production.Facility in Slovenia expected to begin operations in 2019.Taking Jaguar E-Pace, Jaguar I-Pace & other programs into account, co expected to contract manufacture about 200,000 vehicles per year by 2018.
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc::Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye platform as an integrator to bring autonomous driving technology to the market.
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc :Magna International Inc - reached a settlement agreement with plaintiffs in KS Centoco Ltd legal proceedings.Magna International - under settlement deal, Magna will relinquish its 23% equity interest in ks centoco and pay c$25 million for release of all claims.
Sept 18 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc :Magna announces senior notes offering.Magna International Inc - Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 1.500% and will mature on September 25, 2027.Magna International -Entered into underwriting agreement providing for issuance of eur 600 million aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured notes.
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc :Magna expands in Alabama with Aluminum Casting facility.Magna International Inc - expanding operations to add aluminum casting capabilities at its Kamtek facility in Birmingham, Alabama.Magna International Inc - invested approximately $60 million to add 150,000-square-foot facility.
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc ::Magna International CEO says expects to be at capacity in Graz with complete vehicle assembly sales of over $6 billion in 2019 - conf call.Magna International CEO says "We're still expecting margins in Europe to expand" - conf call.Magna International CEO says "We're still expecting a fairly strong second half in North America" - conf call.Magna International CEO says "We still have room to buy back more stock" - conf call.
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc :Magna announces second quarter results.Q2 earnings per share $1.48.Q2 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 sales $9.68 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.46 billion.Sees 2017 total sales in range of $37.7 - $39.4 billion.
June 29 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc ::Magna establishes automatic share purchase plan.Established a pre-defined automatic securities purchase plan with a designated broker.To plan is facilitate repurchase of co's common shares under co's current normal course issuer bid.Magna International -under bid, which commenced on Nov. 15, 2016 & which terminates on Nov. 14, 2017, are authorized to repurchase up to 38 million shares.
May 11 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc :Magna announces first quarter results.Q1 earnings per share $1.53.Q1 sales $9.37 billion versus i/b/e/s view $9.15 billion.Q1 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Magna international inc sees 2017 total sales $36.6 - $38.3 billion.Magna international inc sees 2017 capital spending approximately $2.0 billion.Magna international inc sees 2017 adjusted ebit margin 8.0% - 8.2%.Magna international inc sees 2017 total production sales $30.8 - $32.1 billion.Magna international inc sees 2017 north america light vehicle production 17.5 million units, 21.9 million units in europe.Fy2017 revenue view $37.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
