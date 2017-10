Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAMM.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Morgan Advanced Materials reports half year revenue of 518.9 million stg

July 28 (Reuters) - Morgan Advanced Materials Plc ::HALF YEAR REVENUE 518.9 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND 4 PENCEPER SHARE.MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC - ON TRACK TO MAKE PLANNED £6 MILLION INCREMENTAL INCREASE IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND SALES CAPABILITY.MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC - HY GROUP HEADLINE OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN* IMPROVED TO 11.9 PCT (1H 2016: 11.6 PCT).

Morgan Advanced Materials says FY outlook remains unchanged

May 5 (Reuters) - Morgan Advanced Materials Plc ::Trading conditions in period since full year are in line with management expectations.Year-to-date sales, on a constant currency basis, were 0.8% lower for group compared to Q1 of last year.Management expectations for half and full year remain unchanged.

Morgan Advanced Materials FY pre-tax profit 87.9 mln stg

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc : FY revenue rose 8.5 percent to 989.2 million stg . FY profit before tax 87.9 million stg versus 59 million stg year ago . Final dividend 7 pence per share . Total dividend 11 pence per share . Says expecting challenging market conditions to continue in 2017 and have planned prudently as a result - CEO .Says "operational improvement activity is ahead of plan with £6 million of net savings now planned for 2017".

Morgan Advanced Materials to sell its UK Electro-Ceramics business to unit of CeramTec GMBH

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC : Agreed sale of its UK Electro-Ceramics business to Ceramtec UK Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Ceramtec GMBH . Transaction is structured as sale of business, assets and goodwill for £47m on a cash-free, debt-free basis, payable in cash .Proceeds from sale will be used for re-investment in core business.

Morgan Advanced Materials H1 pretax profit down c.6.1 pct

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc : Expecting underlying trading levels similar to first half, guidance for underlying trading for full year remains unchanged . H1 revenue rose 1.3 pct to 475.4 mln stg . H1 profit before tax 46.2 mln stg versus 49.2 mln stg .Interim dividend 4 pence per share versus 4 pence per share year ago.

Morgan Advanced says three-month trading meets expectations

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc : Trading conditions in first three months of year are in line with management expectations and unchanged from our outlook in february announcement .Year-To-Date sales on a constant currency basis are broadly flat compared to first three months of last year..

Morgan Advanced Materials plc announces appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Morgan Advanced Materials plc:Announce the appointment of Peter Turner as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 11 April 2016.