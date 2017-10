Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGAS.NS)

May 26 (Reuters) - Mahanagar Gas Ltd :March quarter net profit 994.7 million rupees versus 843.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 5.89 billion rupees versus 5.76 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 11 rupees per share.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd : June-quarter net profit 927.3 million rupees versus 778.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 5.34 billion rupees versus 5.65 billion rupees last year .