MGI Coutier SA (MGIP.PA)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - MGI Coutier SA ::H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 67.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 58.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​534.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 496.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 GROUP SHARE OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME EUR 48.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 43.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.FOR FY, GROUP CONFIRMS ITS REVENUE TARGET OF MORE THAN OR EQUAL TO EUR 1 BILLION.FOR FY, GROUP CONFIRMS ITS TARGET OF RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT CLOSE TO THAT OF 2016​.

July 27 (Reuters) - MGI COUTIER SA ::H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES EUR 534.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 496.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.ANNUAL SALES TARGET OF AT LEAST €1 BILLION AND INCOME FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES CLOSE IN VALUE TERMS TO LEVELS ACHIEVED IN 2016.AT 30 JUNE 2017, GROUP NET DEBT STOOD AT €6.3 MILLION, COMPARED WITH €3.4 MILLION AT 31 MARCH 2017.

May 11 (Reuters) - MGI COUTIER SA ::Q1 SALES EUR 270.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 242.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.MAINTAINS OBJECTIVES FOR 2017.

MGI Coutier SA : FY revenue 963.6 million euros ($1.02 billion) versus 860.4 million euros year ago . FY operating profit 115.4 million euros versus 79.3 million euros year ago . FY consolidated net income group share 86.4 million euros versus 50.9 million euros year ago . To propose dividend of 0.30 euro per share for FY 2016 . Should reach a turnover of 1 billion euros in 2017 .Expects 2017 current operating income should remain stable.

MGI Coutier SA : Q4 revenue 244.7 million euros ($261.80 million) versus 221.2 million euros year ago . Expects possible revenue of 1 billion euros in 2017 .To launch two new factories in Bulgaria and Thailand.

MGI Coutier SA : Q3 revenue 222.7 million euros ($238.82 million) versus 208.9 million euros year ago . Confirms that it will significantly exceed 900 million euros in 2016 revenues, with current operating income expected to rise compared to 2015 .By 2018, the group aims to achieve a turnover of one billion euros with a current operating profitability of more than 8 pct.

MGI Coutier SA : H1 operating income 58.9 million euros ($66.12 million) versus 42.9 million euros year ago . H1 net income group share 43.8 million euros versus 29.7 million euros year ago .Towards 2018 group hopes for a revenue of 1 billion euros with current operating rentability of 8 pct.

MGI Coutier SA : H1 revenue 496.2 million euros ($549.49 million) versus 430.3 million euros year ago .In 2016, MGI Coutier will exceed widely 900 million euros of revenue.

MGI Coutier Sa : Q1 revenue 242.8 million euros ($277.69 million) versus 210.2 million euros year ago . For 2018, reaffirms target of achieving a turnover of one billion euros with an operating profit of between 7 and 8 percent .Confirms outlook of 2016 revenue higher than 900 million euros and current operating income up versus 2015.

MGI Coutier SA:Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.2 euro per share.Sees 2016 revenue of over 900 million euros.Reiterates 2018 guidance.