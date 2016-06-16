Edition:
Magazine Luiza SA (MGLU3.SA)

MGLU3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

72.45BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 2.46 (+3.51%)
Prev Close
R$ 69.99
Open
R$ 71.00
Day's High
R$ 72.50
Day's Low
R$ 70.08
Volume
2,027,800
Avg. Vol
1,840,536
52-wk High
R$ 87.30
52-wk Low
R$ 8.39

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

S&P affirms rating of Magazine Luiza at "brA+" on national scale
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 08:01am EDT 

Magazine Luiza SA :Announced on Wednesday that Standard and Poor's Ratings Services reaffirmed the company's rating at "brA+" on the national scale and attributed "brA+" rating to the sixth issue of its debentures.  Full Article

Magazine Luiza announces issue of debentures
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 06:37am EDT 

Magazine Luiza SA : Announced on Tuesday that its board approved the sixth issue of unsecured non-convertible debentures, in a single series, for public distribution with restricted placement efforts . To issue 10,000 debentures, totalling 100.0 million Brazilian reais ($29.1 million) . The issue date is June 20, the validity period is 2 years .The proceeds to be allocated to early redemption or optional acquisition of the debentures of the third issue and to recomposition of the company's cash balance.  Full Article

LAPB Gestao de Recursos Financeiros Ltda have reaches 5.19 pct of Magazine Luiza SA's shares
Thursday, 7 Jan 2016 07:14am EST 

Magazine Luiza SA:Says that funds managed by LAPB Gestao de Recursos Financeiros Ltda have reached 5.19 percent of all the shares issued by the company.  Full Article

