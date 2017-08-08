Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Morgan Sindall interim dividend up 23 percent to 16 pence per share

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Morgan Sindall Group Plc ::INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 23 PERCENT TO 16 PENCEPER SHARE.H1 REVENUE £1,307 MILLION STG VERSUS £1,148 MILLION STG.H1 ORDER BOOK UP 5% TO £3.8BN.

Morgan Sindall says HY trading ahead of last year

July 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Sindall Group Plc ::Trading for six months to 30 June 2017 has been substantially ahead of prior year comparative period.Trading in H1 has been strong, driven primarily by margin and profit growth in fit out and by margin improvement in construction & infrastructure.HY results for group are expected to show profit before tax in region of 23.5 mln stg, reflecting growth on prior year of around 45 pct.

Morgan Sindall gets two-year contract extension worth potential 60 mln pounds

June 20 (Reuters) - Morgan Sindall Group Plc ::Gets two-year contract extension worth potential 60 mln stg.Contract extension will run until Oct 2019 and enable western power distribution to maintain and enhance its electricity network.

Morgan Sindall Group FY group adjusted profit before tax up 32 pct

Morgan Sindall Group Plc : Morgan Sindall Group Plc - FY group adjusted profit before tax up 32 percent to 45.3 million STG . Morgan Sindall Group Plc - FY order book up 29 percent to 3.6 billion STG . Morgan Sindall Group Plc - FY total dividend per share 35 pence versus 29 pence year ago . Morgan Sindall Group Plc - FY profit before tax 43.9 million STG versus pre-tax loss of 14.8 million STG . Morgan Sindall Group Plc - says confident in outlook and expects positive momentum across group to continue through 2017 and beyond .Morgan Sindall Group Plc - says "well-placed to deliver a result for the year which is slightly above our previous expectations".

Morgan Sindall wins share of 500 mln stg transport infrastructure contract

Morgan Sindall Group Plc : Morgan Sindall Group Plc TfL contract win . Awarded share of 500 mln stg TfL surface transport framework . Awarded one of three places on Transport for London's (TfL) surface transport major projects framework .Four-Year framework is anticipated to be worth 500 mln stg between three appointed contractors and will commence in early 2017.

Morgan Sindall Group names Michael Findlay as chairman

Morgan Sindall Group Plc : Michael replaces Adrian Martin who, as previously advised, steps down from board as chairman and from board .Appointment of Michael Findlay as chairman, with immediate effect.

Morgan Sindall says Chairman Adrian Martin to step down

Morgan Sindall Group Plc : Chairman, Adrian Martin, has informed board of his intention to step down by year end .A search for a new chairman is underway, and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Morgan Sindall says H1 pretax profit 15.4 million stg

Morgan Sindall Group Plc : Interim dividend up 8 percent to 13 penceper share . H1 pretax profit 15.4 million stg versus -27.2 million stg loss year ago . H1 revenue 1.148 billion stg, level with year ago .Group is on track to deliver a full year result slightly above its previous expectations..

Morgan Sindall Group PLC gives FY 2016 outlook

Morgan Sindall Group PLC:Says group performance has been in line with the board's expectations as set out at the time of the full year results on 23 February 2016 and the croup remains in a strong position to deliver on its expectations for FY 2016.