Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS.L)
1,395.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
11.00 (+0.79%)
1,384.00
1,394.00
1,395.00
1,378.00
38,769
120,241
1,500.00
685.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Morgan Sindall interim dividend up 23 percent to 16 pence per share
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Morgan Sindall Group Plc
Morgan Sindall says HY trading ahead of last year
July 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Sindall Group Plc
Morgan Sindall gets two-year contract extension worth potential 60 mln pounds
June 20 (Reuters) - Morgan Sindall Group Plc
Morgan Sindall Group FY group adjusted profit before tax up 32 pct
Morgan Sindall wins share of 500 mln stg transport infrastructure contract
Morgan Sindall Group names Michael Findlay as chairman
Morgan Sindall says Chairman Adrian Martin to step down
Morgan Sindall says H1 pretax profit 15.4 million stg
Morgan Sindall Group PLC gives FY 2016 outlook
Morgan Sindall Group PLC:Says group performance has been in line with the board's expectations as set out at the time of the full year results on 23 February 2016 and the croup remains in a strong position to deliver on its expectations for FY 2016. Full Article
UPDATE 1-British construction company Morgan Sindall raises forecast
July 19 Britain's Morgan Sindall said a strong performance by its office installation and refurbishment business and improving construction margins would lift its full-year results ahead of its expectations.