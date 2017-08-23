Migros Ticaret AS (MGROS.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Migros reaches collective bargaining agreement with labor union

Aug 23 (Reuters) - MIGROS TICARET AS ::SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LABOUR UNION ON COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT‍​.

Migros Ticaret Q2 net loss widens to 117.5 million lira

Aug 10 (Reuters) - MIGROS TICARET AS ::Q2 NET LOSS OF 117.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 36.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 3.92 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.67 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Migros Ticaret says mandatory offer price for Tesco Kipa shares at 2.25 lira/shr

June 12 (Reuters) - MIGROS TICARET AS ::SAYS MANDATORY OFFER PRICE FOR TESCO KIPA MINORITY SHARES SET AT 2.25 LIRA PER SHARE.

Yazicilar Holding says AEH completes acquisition of stake in MH Perakendecilik

May 17 (Reuters) - YAZICILAR HOLDING ::SAYS ANADOLU ENDUSTRI HOLDING (AEH) COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF STAKE IN MH PERAKENDECILIK.

Migros Ticaret Q1 net result turns to profit of 907.0 million lira

May 9 (Reuters) - MIGROS TICARET AS ::Q1 NET PROFIT OF 907.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 27.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE OF 3.11 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.4 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

AEH to buy Moonlight Capital's 19.5 pct stake in MH Perakendecilik at 509.0 mln lira

May 4 (Reuters) - Yazicilar Holding A.S. ::Said on Wednesday that Moonlight Capital decides and notifies Anadolu Endustri Holding (AEH) to sell its 19.5 percent stake in MH Perakendecilik, exercising its right to sell.The total price for the stake is calculated at 509.0 million lira ($144.22 million).Anadolu Endustri Holding to hold 100 percent of MH Perakendecilik after the transaction.Anadolu Endustri Holding to hold 50 percent indirect stake in Migros Ticaret << >> after the transaction.

Tesco Kipa secures 70 mln lira loan from Rabobank

Tesco Kipa : Secures 70 million lira ($19.20 million) loan from Rabobank . The loan agreement is in the scope of previously signed agreement between parent company Migros and Rabobank on October 26, 2016 for up to 170 million lira . Thorough the loan agreement Kipa becomes a party of loan agreement between Migros and Robabank .The loan under the guarantee of Migros to be used for general cash needs of Migros and Company, such as short-term investment and operating capital that may arise in the future.

Migros Ticaret proposes no dividend payment for 2016

Migros Ticaret AS :Proposes no dividend payment for FY 2016.

Migros Ticaret sees 2017 sales growth at 30-35 pct, including Tesco Kipa operations

Migros Ticaret AS : Sees 2017 consolidated sales growth target at 30 - 35 percent versus 2016 (target including Tesco Kipa 10-month results) .Sees 2017 consolidated EBITDA margin at 5 - 5.5 percent (target including Tesco KIPA operations).

Migros Ticaret FY 2016 net loss shrinks to 293.0 mln lira

Migros Ticaret AS : FY 2016 net loss of 293.0 million lira ($77.80 million) versus loss of 370.5 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 11.06 billion lira versus 9.39 billion lira year ago.