Edition:
United States

Migros Ticaret AS (MGROS.IS)

MGROS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

26.86TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.32TL (+1.21%)
Prev Close
26.54TL
Open
26.54TL
Day's High
27.12TL
Day's Low
26.36TL
Volume
572,211
Avg. Vol
334,155
52-wk High
30.50TL
52-wk Low
16.15TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Migros reaches collective bargaining agreement with labor union
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 09:17am EDT 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - MIGROS TICARET AS ::SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LABOUR UNION ON COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT‍​.  Full Article

Migros Ticaret Q2 net loss widens to 117.5 million lira
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 11:15am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - MIGROS TICARET AS ::Q2 NET LOSS OF 117.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 36.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 3.92 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.67 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Migros Ticaret says mandatory offer price for Tesco Kipa shares at 2.25 lira/shr
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 06:22am EDT 

June 12 (Reuters) - MIGROS TICARET AS ::SAYS MANDATORY OFFER PRICE FOR TESCO KIPA MINORITY SHARES SET AT 2.25 LIRA PER SHARE.  Full Article

Yazicilar Holding says AEH completes acquisition of stake in MH Perakendecilik
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 11:15am EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - YAZICILAR HOLDING ::SAYS ANADOLU ENDUSTRI HOLDING (AEH) COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF STAKE IN MH PERAKENDECILIK.  Full Article

Migros Ticaret Q1 net result turns to profit of 907.0 million lira
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 11:30am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - MIGROS TICARET AS ::Q1 NET PROFIT OF 907.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 27.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE OF 3.11 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.4 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

AEH to buy Moonlight Capital's 19.5 pct stake in MH Perakendecilik at 509.0 mln lira
Thursday, 4 May 2017 02:51am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Yazicilar Holding A.S. ::Said on Wednesday that Moonlight Capital decides and notifies Anadolu Endustri Holding (AEH) to sell its 19.5 percent stake in MH Perakendecilik, exercising its right to sell.The total price for the stake is calculated at 509.0 million lira ($144.22 million).Anadolu Endustri Holding to hold 100 percent of MH Perakendecilik after the transaction.Anadolu Endustri Holding to hold 50 percent indirect stake in Migros Ticaret <<>> after the transaction.  Full Article

Tesco Kipa secures 70 mln lira loan from Rabobank
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 09:50am EDT 

Tesco Kipa : Secures 70 million lira ($19.20 million) loan from Rabobank . The loan agreement is in the scope of previously signed agreement between parent company Migros and Rabobank on October 26, 2016 for up to 170 million lira . Thorough the loan agreement Kipa becomes a party of loan agreement between Migros and Robabank .The loan under the guarantee of Migros to be used for general cash needs of Migros and Company, such as short-term investment and operating capital that may arise in the future.  Full Article

Migros Ticaret proposes no dividend payment for 2016
Monday, 13 Mar 2017 11:34am EDT 

Migros Ticaret AS :Proposes no dividend payment for FY 2016.  Full Article

Migros Ticaret sees 2017 sales growth at 30-35 pct, including Tesco Kipa operations
Thursday, 9 Mar 2017 10:57am EST 

Migros Ticaret AS : Sees 2017 consolidated sales growth target at 30 - 35 percent versus 2016 (target including Tesco Kipa 10-month results) .Sees 2017 consolidated EBITDA margin at 5 - 5.5 percent (target including Tesco KIPA operations).  Full Article

Migros Ticaret FY 2016 net loss shrinks to 293.0 mln lira
Thursday, 9 Mar 2017 10:13am EST 

Migros Ticaret AS : FY 2016 net loss of 293.0 million lira ($77.80 million) versus loss of 370.5 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 11.06 billion lira versus 9.39 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Migros Ticaret AS News

BRIEF-Competition Authority approves acquisition of 12 Migros and 8 Kipa stores by CarrefourSa

Sept 29 CARREFOURSA CARREFOUR SABANCI TİCARET MERKEZİ AS:

» More MGROS.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials