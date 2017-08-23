Migros Ticaret AS (MGROS.IS)
26.86TRY
17 Oct 2017
0.32TL (+1.21%)
26.54TL
26.54TL
27.12TL
26.36TL
572,211
334,155
30.50TL
16.15TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Migros reaches collective bargaining agreement with labor union
Aug 23 (Reuters) - MIGROS TICARET AS
Migros Ticaret Q2 net loss widens to 117.5 million lira
Aug 10 (Reuters) - MIGROS TICARET AS
Migros Ticaret says mandatory offer price for Tesco Kipa shares at 2.25 lira/shr
June 12 (Reuters) - MIGROS TICARET AS
Yazicilar Holding says AEH completes acquisition of stake in MH Perakendecilik
May 17 (Reuters) - YAZICILAR HOLDING
Migros Ticaret Q1 net result turns to profit of 907.0 million lira
May 9 (Reuters) - MIGROS TICARET AS
AEH to buy Moonlight Capital's 19.5 pct stake in MH Perakendecilik at 509.0 mln lira
May 4 (Reuters) - Yazicilar Holding A.S.
Tesco Kipa secures 70 mln lira loan from Rabobank
Tesco Kipa
Migros Ticaret proposes no dividend payment for 2016
Migros Ticaret AS
Migros Ticaret sees 2017 sales growth at 30-35 pct, including Tesco Kipa operations
Migros Ticaret AS
Migros Ticaret FY 2016 net loss shrinks to 293.0 mln lira
Migros Ticaret AS
BRIEF-Competition Authority approves acquisition of 12 Migros and 8 Kipa stores by CarrefourSa
Sept 29 CARREFOURSA CARREFOUR SABANCI TİCARET MERKEZİ AS: