Mangata Holding Q3 net profit down at 9.3 mln zlotys

Nov 14 (Reuters) - MANGATA HOLDING SA :Q3 REVENUE 150.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 138.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 9.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 9.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 12.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 13.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Mangata Holding H1 net profit down at 25.4 mln zlotys

Oct 2 (Reuters) - MANGATA HOLDING SA ::H1 NET PROFIT 25.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 30.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE 314.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 298.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING PROFIT 34.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 35.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Mangata Holding lowers FY 2017 net profit forecast to 47.0 mln zlotys

Oct 2 (Reuters) - MANGATA HOLDING SA ::LOWERS ITS FORECAST FOR FY 2017 REVENUE TO 624 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 633 MILLION ZLOTYS.LOWERS ITS FORECAST FOR FY 2017 EBITDA TO 89.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 98.8 MILLION ZLOTYS.LOWERS ITS FORECAST FOR FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO 47.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 55.9 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Mangata Holding: co is able to pay FY 2016 div. of 5.20 zloty/shr

Sept 5 (Reuters) - MANGATA HOLDING SA ::MANAGEMENT SAYS CO IS ABLE TO PAY FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 5.20 ZLOTY PER SHARE.ITS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSED FY 2016 DIVIDEND BETWEEN 3.75 ZLOTY PER SHARE AND 5.20 ZLOTY PER SHARE IN AUGUST nFWN1L015D.

Mangata Holding to vote on div. payment

Aug 17 (Reuters) - MANGATA HOLDING SA ::CAPITAL MBO SA PROPOSES TO VOTE AT EGM ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT NOT LOWER THAN 3.75 ZLOTY PER SHARE AND NOT HIGHER THAN 5.20 ZLOTY PER SHARE.

Mangata Holding announces dividend policy

Aug 9 (Reuters) - MANGATA HOLDING SA ::ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND POLICY FOR AT LEAST NEXT 5 YRS‍​.MANAGEMENT WILL PROPOSE DIVIDEND PAYMENT INDIVIDUALLY EACH YEAR IN ACCORDANCE WITH NEW DIVIDEND POLICY.

Capital MBO buys 902,448 shares of Managata Holding under tender offer

Aug 8 (Reuters) - MANGATA HOLDING SA :UNDER TENDER OFFER FOR MANGATA HOLDING SHARES, CAPITAL MBO SA S.K. PURCHASED 902,448 SHARES OF MANGATA HOLDING, SAID INTERMEDIARY IN TENDER DM MBANK.CAPITAL MBO SA S.K. ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 902,448 SHARES OF MANGATA HOLDING REPRESENTING 13.52 PCT OF VOTES IN JUNE nL8N1JR1H3.

Mangata Holding management board approves of Capital MBO tender offer

July 17 (Reuters) - MANGATA HOLDING SA :MANAGEMENT BOARD APPROVES OF CAPITAL MBO TENDER OFFER FOR MANGATA HOLDING SHARES‍​.

Capital MBO announces tender offer for 13.52 pct of Mangata Holding shares

June 30 (Reuters) - MANGATA HOLDING :CAPITAL MBO SA S.K. ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR 902,448 SHARES OF MANGATA HOLDING SA REPRESENTING 13.52 PCT OF VOTES AT PRICE 114.45 ZLOTY PER SHARE.CAPITAL MBO PLANS TO REACH 66 PCT OF VOTES OF MANGATA HOLDING.ENTRIES IN THE TENDER WILL BE ACCEPTED FROM JULY 20 TO AUG. 2.

Capital MBO acquires 52.48 pct of stake of Mangata Holding

June 27 (Reuters) - MANGATA HOLDING SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT ON JUNE 26 PARTNERS OF CAPITAL MBO SA SK. RESOLVED TO CONTRIBUTE TO MBO NON-CASH CONTRIBUTIONS CONSTITUTING A PACKAGE OF SHARES OF MANGATA HOLDING .CAPITAL MBO SA SK.(MBO) ACQUIRED AS A RESULT OF THE CONTRIBUTION 3.5 MILLION OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 700,855 ZLOTYS, REPRESENTING 52.48 PCT STAKE IN CO'S SHARE CAPITAL.BEFORE THE TRANSACTIONS MBO DID NOT OWN ANY SHARES OF THE COMPANY.