Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (MHSM.NS)

India's Maharashtra Seamless June-qtr profit rises

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Maharashtra Seamless Ltd :June quarter net profit 372.5 million rupees versus 239 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 4.82 billion rupees versus 3.18 billion rupees year ago.

India's Maharashtra Seamless March-qtr profit rises

May 26 (Reuters) - Maharashtra Seamless Ltd :March quarter net profit 391.5 million rupees versus profit 374.8 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 5.10 billion rupees versus 3.86 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 5 rupees per share.

Maharashtra Seamless Dec-qtr profit surges

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 436.5 million rupees versus profit 50.8 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 4.21 bln rupees versus 2.07 billion rupees year ago.

Maharashtra Seamless gets order worth 4.21 bln rupees from ONGC

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd : Says Maharashtra Seamless secures ONGC order . Says order worth 4.21 billion rupees .Says order for supply of seamless casings to ONGC.

Maharashtra Seamless March-qtr profit rises

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd : March-quarter net profit 382.9 million rupees versus 301.4 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 3.25 billion rupees versus 3.59 rupees last year . Recommended dividend of 2.50 rupees per share .