Genworth MI Canada Inc (MIC.TO)

MIC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

39.59CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.39 (+0.99%)
Prev Close
$39.20
Open
$39.41
Day's High
$39.63
Day's Low
$39.20
Volume
160,900
Avg. Vol
183,504
52-wk High
$40.00
52-wk Low
$27.39

Latest Key Developments

Genworth MI Canada Q2 earnings per share C$1.61
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 06:03pm EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Genworth MI Canada Inc ::Genworth MI Canada Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results including net operating income of $126 million.Q2 earnings per share c$1.61.Q2 earnings per share view C$1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 operating earnings per share C$1.36.Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly premiums earned $168 million up 7 pct y/y.Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly premiums written $170 million versus $249 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$1.09, revenue view C$164.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Genworth MI Canada reports Q4 and full year 2016 results
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 05:31pm EST 

Genworth MI Canada Inc : Genworth MI Canada Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results . Q4 operating earnings per share c$1.14 . Q4 earnings per share C$1.52 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly new insurance written from transactional insurance was $5.1 billion, a decrease of $1.1 billion, or 18% .Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly new insurance written from portfolio insurance on low loan-to-value mortgages was $4.9 billion, a decrease of $4.7 billion.  Full Article

Genworth Mi Canada Q3 EPS C$1.07
Thursday, 3 Nov 2016 06:03pm EDT 

Genworth Mi Canada Inc - : Genworth Mi Canada Inc reports third quarter 2016 results including net operating income of $93 million . Increase in quarterly dividend of $0.02 or 5% from $0.42 to $0.44 per common share . Qtrly premiums earned of $162 million were $14 million, or 10%, higher than same quarter in prior year . Qtrly new insurance written from transactional insurance was $6.9 billion, a decrease of $1.5 billion, or 18% . Expects portfolio new insurance written in 2017 may decline by about 25% to 35% as compared to normalized run rate after july 1, 2016 . Qtrly net investment income, excluding realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, of $44 million, up 6%, . On October 3, 2016, minister of finance announced a number of mortgage insurance eligibility rule changes . Mortgage insurance eligibility rule changes, including requirement to use posted 5-year mortgage rate published by bank of canada . After review of changes, co expects transactional market size, transactional new insurance written in 2017 may decline by about 15% to 25% . Q3 earnings per share c$1.07 .Q3 earnings per share view c$0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Genworth MI Canada Q2 earnings per share c$0.99
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 05:20pm EDT 

Genworth Mi Canada Inc : Reports second quarter 2016 results including net operating income of $99 million . Q2 operating earnings per share C$1.07 . Q2 earnings per share C$0.99 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly premiums earned $158 million versus $144 million.  Full Article

Genworth MI Canada Inc announces common dividend in the first quarter 2016
Thursday, 4 Feb 2016 05:12pm EST 

Genworth MI Canada Inc:Has authorized and declared a dividend of $0.42 per common share for the first quarter of 2016.Dividend will be paid on March 2 to shareholders of record date as on February 16.  Full Article

BRIEF-Genworth MI Canada Q2 earnings per share C$1.61

* Genworth MI Canada Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results including net operating income of $126 million

