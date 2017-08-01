Genworth MI Canada Inc (MIC.TO)

Genworth MI Canada Inc : Genworth MI Canada Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results . Q4 operating earnings per share c$1.14 . Q4 earnings per share C$1.52 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly new insurance written from transactional insurance was $5.1 billion, a decrease of $1.1 billion, or 18% .Genworth MI Canada Inc qtrly new insurance written from portfolio insurance on low loan-to-value mortgages was $4.9 billion, a decrease of $4.7 billion.

Genworth Mi Canada Inc - : Genworth Mi Canada Inc reports third quarter 2016 results including net operating income of $93 million . Increase in quarterly dividend of $0.02 or 5% from $0.42 to $0.44 per common share . Qtrly premiums earned of $162 million were $14 million, or 10%, higher than same quarter in prior year . Qtrly new insurance written from transactional insurance was $6.9 billion, a decrease of $1.5 billion, or 18% . Expects portfolio new insurance written in 2017 may decline by about 25% to 35% as compared to normalized run rate after july 1, 2016 . Qtrly net investment income, excluding realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, of $44 million, up 6%, . On October 3, 2016, minister of finance announced a number of mortgage insurance eligibility rule changes . Mortgage insurance eligibility rule changes, including requirement to use posted 5-year mortgage rate published by bank of canada . After review of changes, co expects transactional market size, transactional new insurance written in 2017 may decline by about 15% to 25% . Q3 earnings per share c$1.07 .Q3 earnings per share view c$0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.