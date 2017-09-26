Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (MICP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Michelin North America files suit against Tire Mart for alleged infringement of a design patent​‍​

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Michelin North America Inc::Says filed suit against Tire Mart Inc, alleging company has infringed a design patent covering BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM2​‍​.

‍Michelin North America- filed a lawsuit against Tire Recappers of Nashville

July 11 (Reuters) - Compagnie Generale Des Etablissements Michelin Sca :‍Michelin North America- filed a lawsuit against Tire Recappers of Nashville.Michelin North America says suit alleges that two tire models - Cross Grip M/T and All Position Highway 2 - infringe Michelin's U.S. Patent.‍Michelin North America- lawsuit alleging Tire Recappers​ has infringed design patents covering BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM2 & Michelin LTX M/S2 Tires.

Michelin buys 40 pct stake in Robert Parker wine guide company

July 5 (Reuters) - Michelin ::* Acquisition of a 40% stake in Robert Parker Wine Advocate and RobertParker.com, an independent consumers' guide to fine wine..* With this equity investment, Michelin is strengthening and broadening its experience in the area of gourmet dining, French company adds in statement.

Michelin unveils global reorganization project

June 22 (Reuters) - Michelin statement::Michelin group presents its global reorganization project to better serve its customer.Says reorganisation to impact jobs mostly in U.S., France.In U.S. the number of jobs would be reduced by approximately 450 in central functions between 2018 and 2021..By 2021, 5,000 employees would leave the group in France, the majority due to retirement, and around 2,000 of these would be in Clermont-Ferrand..To finance this project, Michelin group would record a provision in non-recurring charges in company's consolidated accounts at december 31, 2017..

Siph says Michelin initiates simplified public offer

June 21 (Reuters) - SIPH SA :ANNOUNCES SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC OFFER INITIATED BY LA COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE MICHELIN SCMA‍​‍​.OFFER PRICE OF SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER AT EUR 85 PER 1 SIPH SHARE.

Michelin to acquire Nextraq, a telematics provider, from Fleetcor

June 14 (Reuters) - Michelin /Fleetcor ::* Michelin announced that it has agreed to acquire FleetCor's business NexTraq, a U.S. provider of commercial fleet telematics, in an all-cash transaction.* NexTraq has 117 employees, approximately 7,000 fleet customers and 116,000 individual subscribers.* "NexTraq represents a strategic acquisition that accelerates our growth in telematics with synergies that increase our scale, expand our geographic footprint and strengthen overall competitiveness in fleet management technology and services in the United States," said Ralph Dimenna, chief operating officer for Michelin Americas Truck Tires, in a statement.

Michelin files offer to acquire SIPH

June 6 (Reuters) - MICHELIN ::MICHELIN FILED A FRIENDLY DRAFT SIMPLIFIED CASH PUBLIC TENDER OFFER ON JUNE 6, 2017 TO ACQUIRE THE OUTSTANDING SHARES OF SIPH AT A PRICE OF €85 PER SHARE.

BRIEF-Michelin says raising European replacement tires prices

official correction from Michelin. Changes timing of price hike to end-April.April) Feb 3 (Reuters) - Michelin statement says: Raising the price of its tires in the European replacement market by as much as 8 percent for the Passenger Car & Light Truck, Truck, Earthmover, Agricultural and Two-Wheel segments . Hike will take effect by the end-April. .Says raising its tire prices in order to pass on the increase in raw material costs..

Michelin launches $400 mln non-dilutive cash-settled convertible bond issue

Michelin : Launches an offering of non-dilutive cash-settled convertible bonds due 2022 for $400 million . May be increased up to $500 million if the increase option is exercised in full. . Michelin intends to use the net proceeds of the issuance of the bonds for general corporate purposes . Bonds will have a nominal value of $200,000 per Bond and will not bear interest . Bonds will be issued at an issue price of 98% to 100% of their nominal value, corresponding to an annual gross yield to maturity of 0% to 0.40%, on January 10, 2017, the expected settlement date of the Bonds . Bonds will be redeemed at par on January 10, 2022 .Initial conversion price (the "Initial Conversion Price") will represent an issue premium of 23% to 28% over a Michelin Share Reference Price.

Michelin North America says company wins defense verdict in $80 mln rollover accident suit in Florida

Michelin North America:Michelin wins unanimous defense verdict in $80 million rollover accident suit in Florida.