MindTree Ltd (MINT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Mindtree June quarter consol net profit falls 1.6 pct

July 19 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 1.22 billion rupees versus profit of 1.24 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 1.06 billion rupees.June quarter total income 13.55 billion rupees versus 13.47 billion rupees year ago.Says 336 active clients as of June 30, 2017.Says $5 million clients grow by 3 for a total of 33 in June quarter.Says trailing 12 months attrition is 14 percent.Says headcount stood at 16,561 as of June 30, 2017.

Mindtree approves buyback of 4.3 mln shares for 2.70 bln rupees

June 28 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd :Says approved buyback of 4.3 million shares at inr 625/share for 2.70 billion rupees.

Mindtree to consider buyback of equity shares

June 22 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd ::Says board to consider buyback of equity shares.

Mindtree says NCLT approves amalgamation of Discoverture Solutions, Relational Solutions with co

June 7 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd ::NCLT has passed order approving amalgamation of Discoverture Solutions LLC. and Relational Solutions Inc. with co.

Mindtree Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 27 pct

April 20 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd ::March quarter consol net profit 972 million rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 1.05 billion rupees.Says recommended final dividend of INR 3 per share.March quarter consol income from software services 13.18 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year 1.33 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from software services 13.20 billion rupees.Says 328 active clients as of March 31, 2017.Says quarterly annualized attrition is at 13.2%.

Mindtree declares interim dividend 2 rupees per share

Mindtree Ltd :Says declared an interim dividend of 20% (Rs.2/- per equity share of par value Rs.10/- each).

Mindtree to consider declaration of interim dividend on March 27

Mindtree Ltd :Says to consider declaration of interim dividend on march 27.

Mindtree Dec qtr consol profit falls about 27 pct

Mindtree Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 1.03 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol income from software services 12.95 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was INR 1.41 million as per Ind-AS; consol income from software services was INR 12.10 billion . Mindtree Ltd consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 1.06 billion rupees . Says declared interim dividend of INR 2 per share . Says $10+ million clients grew by 1 to 17 in the Dec quarter . Says approved extension of Krishnakumar Natarajan's tenure as exec chairman to June 30, 2020 .Says approved proposal to transfer biz and net assets of unit Bluefin Solutions to Mindtree against cancellation of co's investments in Bluefin.

Mindtree expects Q2 FY 2017 revenue to be lower than previous quarter

MindTree Ltd : Company expects Q2 FY 2017 revenue to be lower than the previous quarter . Margins are going to be lower than planned with a decline in EBITDA margins in Q2 FY 2017 compared to Q1 FY 2017 . Bluefin business is expected to report an EBITDA loss for the quarter .

Mindtree approves scheme of amalgamation of Magnet 360 with co

MindTree Ltd : Approved scheme of amalgamation of magnet 360 with co .