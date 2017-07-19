Edition:
MindTree Ltd (MINT.NS)

MINT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

496.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.10 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs502.10
Open
Rs500.00
Day's High
Rs501.80
Day's Low
Rs495.15
Volume
46,300
Avg. Vol
501,756
52-wk High
Rs565.90
52-wk Low
Rs399.00

India's Mindtree June quarter consol net profit falls 1.6 pct
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 06:58am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 1.22 billion rupees versus profit of 1.24 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 1.06 billion rupees.June quarter total income 13.55 billion rupees versus 13.47 billion rupees year ago.Says 336 active clients as of June 30, 2017.Says $5 million clients grow by 3 for a total of 33 in June quarter.Says trailing 12 months attrition is 14 percent.Says headcount stood at 16,561 as of June 30, 2017.  Full Article

Mindtree approves buyback of 4.3 mln shares for 2.70 bln rupees
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 06:48am EDT 

June 28 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd :Says approved buyback of 4.3 million shares at inr 625/share for 2.70 billion rupees.  Full Article

Mindtree to consider buyback of equity shares
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 06:46am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd ::Says board to consider buyback of equity shares.  Full Article

Mindtree says NCLT approves amalgamation of Discoverture Solutions, Relational Solutions with co
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 04:13am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd ::NCLT has passed order approving amalgamation of Discoverture Solutions LLC. and Relational Solutions Inc. with co.  Full Article

Mindtree Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 27 pct
Thursday, 20 Apr 2017 06:21am EDT 

April 20 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd ::March quarter consol net profit 972 million rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 1.05 billion rupees.Says recommended final dividend of INR 3 per share.March quarter consol income from software services 13.18 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year 1.33 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from software services 13.20 billion rupees.Says 328 active clients as of March 31, 2017.Says quarterly annualized attrition is at 13.2%.  Full Article

Mindtree declares interim dividend 2 rupees per share
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 08:45am EDT 

Mindtree Ltd :Says declared an interim dividend of 20% (Rs.2/- per equity share of par value Rs.10/- each).  Full Article

Mindtree to consider declaration of interim dividend on March 27
Tuesday, 21 Mar 2017 06:17am EDT 

Mindtree Ltd :Says to consider declaration of interim dividend on march 27.  Full Article

Mindtree Dec qtr consol profit falls about 27 pct
Thursday, 19 Jan 2017 05:46am EST 

Mindtree Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 1.03 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol income from software services 12.95 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was INR 1.41 million as per Ind-AS; consol income from software services was INR 12.10 billion . Mindtree Ltd consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 1.06 billion rupees . Says declared interim dividend of INR 2 per share . Says $10+ million clients grew by 1 to 17 in the Dec quarter . Says approved extension of Krishnakumar Natarajan's tenure as exec chairman to June 30, 2020 .Says approved proposal to transfer biz and net assets of unit Bluefin Solutions to Mindtree against cancellation of co's investments in Bluefin.  Full Article

Mindtree expects Q2 FY 2017 revenue to be lower than previous quarter
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 07:38am EDT 

MindTree Ltd : Company expects Q2 FY 2017 revenue to be lower than the previous quarter . Margins are going to be lower than planned with a decline in EBITDA margins in Q2 FY 2017 compared to Q1 FY 2017 . Bluefin business is expected to report an EBITDA loss for the quarter .  Full Article

Mindtree approves scheme of amalgamation of Magnet 360 with co
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 06:43am EDT 

MindTree Ltd : Approved scheme of amalgamation of magnet 360 with co .  Full Article

