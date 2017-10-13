Edition:
MCAN Mortgage Corp (MKP.TO)

MKP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.93CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.09 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
$17.02
Open
$17.13
Day's High
$17.13
Day's Low
$16.87
Volume
11,038
Avg. Vol
15,731
52-wk High
$17.33
52-wk Low
$13.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MCAN Mortgage announces 15.6 pct increase in quarterly dividend
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 06:17pm EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - MCAN Mortgage Corp -:MCAN Mortgage Corporation announces 15.6% increase in quarterly dividend.MCAN Mortgage Corp - ‍new declared dividend represents an increase of $0.05 per share from prior quarterly rate​.  Full Article

MCAN MORTGAGE CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.44
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 05:51pm EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Mcan Mortgage Corp :MCAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 32% INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND 7% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.44.SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.32PER SHARE.  Full Article

MCAN Mortgage Corporation Q4 earnings per share C$0.39
Friday, 24 Feb 2017 05:15pm EST 

MCAN Mortgage Corp : MCAN Mortgage Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings and record annual net income .Q4 earnings per share C$0.39.  Full Article

MCAN Mortgage Corporation reports Q2 earnings C$0.59/shr
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 05:15pm EDT 

MCAN Mortgage Corp : MCAN Mortgage Corporation reports strong second quarter earnings . Q2 earnings per share C$0.59 . MCAN Mortgage Corp says return on average shareholders' equity of 20.10 pct in Q2 2016 compared to 20.16 pct in Q2 2015 . Says "expect financial markets to remain volatile for second half of 2016" .Says "expect housing sales, both new and resale, to decline moderately in prairie provinces in 2016".  Full Article

MCAN Mortgage Corp Q1 earnings per share c$0.34
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 07:04pm EDT 

Mcan Mortgage Corp : Says expect moderation in single family origination volumes to continue into q2 of 2016 . Mcan mortgage corporation reports 81% increase in first quarter earnings .Q1 earnings per share c$0.34.  Full Article

MCAN Mortgage Corp announces increase in quarterly dividend
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 07:40pm EST 

MCAN Mortgage Corp:Declared an increase to the quarterly dividend from $0.28 per share to $0.29 per share effective with the 2015 fourth quarter regular dividend to be paid January 4, 2016 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2015.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

