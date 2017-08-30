Marks and Spencer Group PLC (MKS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

M&S in talks to transfer Hong Kong, Macau stores to franchise partner

Aug 30 (Reuters) - MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC ::OPENED TALKS WITH ITS FRANCHISE PARTNER AL-FUTTAIM, FOR POTENTIAL PURCHASE AND FRANCHISING OF M&S'S OWNED RETAIL BUSINESS IN HONG KONG AND MACAU.‍SUCCESSFUL CONCLUSION TO THESE DISCUSSIONS WOULD SEE AL-FUTTAIM BECOME NEW SOLE FRANCHISEE FOR M&S IN HONG KONG AND MACAU​.CO, AL-FUTTAIM ENTERED INTO DISCUSSIONS ON POTENTIAL DEAL, WHICH INCLUDES COMMENCING A PERIOD OF DUE DILIGENCE.‍M&S EMPLOYEES WILL BE KEPT INFORMED OF ANY DEVELOPMENTS THROUGHOUT PROCESS​.‍M&S STORES IN HONG KONG AND MACAU WILL CONTINUE TO TRADE AS NORMAL​.

M&S expects move towards positive like-for-like clothing sales towards end of yr

July 11 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer :CEO says firm had 27 fewer promotions in clothing in Q1 versus Q1 last year.CEO says inflation in food was about 2 percent in Q1.CEO says "I'm delighted with where we are" on clothing.CEO expects to move towards positive like-for-like sales number in clothing towards end of year.

M&S says pleased with Q4 clothing outcome when calendar impacts taken into account

May 24 (Reuters) - M&S :Shares down 2 percent after FY underlying profit falls 10 percent, says outlook tough.CEO says pleased with Q4 clothing outcome when calendar impacts taken into account.

Marks and Spencer to open 36 new stores over six months

April 20 (Reuters) - Marks And Spencer Group Plc ::Updates on its five-year programme to improve its UK store estate to better meet changing needs of customers..36 new stores to open in next six months, over 1,400 new jobs created, proposal to close six stores.

Marks And Spencer to cut about 525 jobs at UK head office

Marks And Spencer Group Plc : Proposed changes to UK head office structure . It will be entering in to consultation with its employees with regards to proposals to make significant changes to its UK head office structure . Proposals have been developed by M&S following a detailed review of organisation and an analysis of its processes and do not impact on M&S store employees . Proposals are centred on plans to reshape and redefine organisation by reducing number of head office roles by a net reduction of c.525 roles . It is expected that annualised operating cost savings would be c.1 pct of UK cost base . Should proposals go ahead they would deliver significant cost savings . There would be a non-underlying cost of c.15 mln stg which includes changes to senior management team that have already taken place . Cost growth guidance for current year remains unchanged at c.3.5 pct .Also reduce number of roles permanently based in Central London by c.400, across it and logistics.

M&S CEO says Q1 clothing sales fall "what I expected to see"

Marks & Spencer : CEO says Q1 clothing numbers "what I expected to see" . CFO says firm about 90 percent hedged for current year . CEO says about 5 percent of Q1 clothing like-for-like sales fall due to timing changes of sale, less promotions . CEO says "very encouraged" by volume increases in clothing lines where prices cut . Shares up 1.6 percent as firm maintains FY guidance despite worse than expected Q1 clothing sales fall Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).

M&S CEO says won't put timeframe on recovery of clothing business

Marks & Spencer : CEO Steve Rowe says expects analysts' consensus profit forecasts for current, next year to come down . CEO says won't put timeframe on recovery of clothing and home business . Says review of costs to focus on "simplifying processes" . CEO says UK clothing market "very difficult at the moment" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).