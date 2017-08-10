MLP SE (MLPG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MLP H1 net profit up 88 pct at EUR 10.5 mln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - MLP AG ::1ST HALF-YEAR 2017: MLP SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES REVENUE AND EARNINGS.H1 NET PROFIT ROSE 88 PERCENT TO 10.5 MILLION EUR.H1 OPERATING EBIT ROSE 71 PERCENT TO 15.9 MILLION EUR.H1 REVENUE ROSE 6 PERCENT TO 300.6 MILLION EUR.OUTLOOK CONFIRMED: OPERATING EBIT TO INCREASE TO AT LEAST EUR 45 MILLION.

MLP Q1 operating EBIT increases by more than 50 pct to 13.3 million euros

May 11 (Reuters) - MLP AG :Q1 OPERATING EBIT INCREASES BY MORE THAN 50 PERCENT TO EUR 13.3 MILLION.Q1 TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED BY 7 PERCENT TO EUR 163.0 MILLION.Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT INCREASED FROM EUR 6.2 MILLION TO EUR 8.6 MILLION.2017 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED: AS EXPECTED, OPERATING EBIT IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO AT LEAST EUR 45 MILLION.

MLP FY net profit down at 14.7 EUR million

MLP AG : FY total revenues rise by 10.1 percent to 610.4 million euros ($644.09 million) (554.3 million euros) . FY operating EBIT increases by 14.3 percent to 35.1 million euros (30.7 million euros) . Outlook for 2017: as announced, operating EBIT (before one-off expenses) is expected to increase to at least 45 million euros . Executive board proposes a dividend of 8 cents per share (12 cents) - distribution rate is within the announced corridor .FY the net profit of 14.7 million euros (19.8 million euros).

MLP sees increase in free own funds by changing group structure

MLP AG : Decided on change in group structure. Through legal corporate separation, regulated banking and financial services business will be concentrated in one company and other brokerage and consulting services in other . Says on basis of current capital adequacy requirements, Mlp expects free own funds to increase gradually by probably around 75 million euros ($79.01 million) by the end of 2021 . Expects that these measures will generate one-off exceptional costs of 9 million euros in 2017 . Taking into account these one-off exceptional costs, MLP is anticipating IFRS EBIT of at least 36 million euros for 2017, which corresponds to an increase of 17 percent over 2015 (30.7 million euros) . Intends to base its dividend proposal for financial year 2017 on operating net profit (net profit before one-off exceptional costs) and will maintain a distribution rate of 50 to 70 percent .It is anticipated that measures will be implemented in spring 2018.

MLP Q3 total revenue rises to 135.0 mln euros

MLP AG : Q3: total revenue rose to 135.0 million euros ($147.68 million)(Q3 2015: 122.9 million euros), operating EBIT increased to 6.6 million euros (-0.7 million euros) . Q3 net profit for period was 4.0 million euros (-2.9 million euros). . 9M revenue rose 14 percent to 418.7 million euros .Outlook: as announced, EBIT level to rise again significantly from 2017.

Mlp Q2 EBIT swings to loss of EUR 1.0 mln

Mlp AG : MLP Achieves significant increase in revenue on quarterly and half basis . Q2 revenue rose 14 percent to 131.3 million euros ($146.61 million) . Q2 EBIT is a loss of 1.0 million euros versus profit of 1.1 million euros .Efficiency measures and growth initiatives are also running according to schedule.

MLP H1 EBIT down 4.9 pct to EUR 7.7 mln

MLP AG : Interim group report for the first half-year and the second quarter 2016 . H1 total revenue at 283.6 million euros ($316.53 million), up 15.8 percent on previous year . H1 EBIT 7.7 million euros, down 4.9 percent .Outlook: as announced, EBIT level should rise again significantly from 2017 onwards.

MLP Q1 total revenue rose to 152.4 million euros

MLP AG : Q1 total revenue rose to 152.4 million euros ($174.00 million) in Q1 (Q1 2015: 130.0 million euros) . Q1 operating EBIT 8.8 million euros versus 7.0 million euros year ago . Efficiency measures introduced on schedule . Announced EBIT level should rise again significantly from 2017 onwards . Significant increase in EBIT still anticipated for 2017 ."Market is still not making it easy for us and we need to fight hard for our success".

MLP AG to propose FY 2015 dividend

MLP AG:Executive board recommends dividend per share of 12 euro cents for FY 2015.

MLP comments on FY 2015 EBIT forecast

MLP AG:In FY 2015 will presumably not be able achieve originally targeted slight increase in EBIT compared to FY 2014.FY 2015 reported EBIT 39.00 million euros.FY 2015 EBIT estimate 42.20 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.