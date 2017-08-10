MLP SE (MLPG.DE)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - MLP AG ::1ST HALF-YEAR 2017: MLP SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES REVENUE AND EARNINGS.H1 NET PROFIT ROSE 88 PERCENT TO 10.5 MILLION EUR.H1 OPERATING EBIT ROSE 71 PERCENT TO 15.9 MILLION EUR.H1 REVENUE ROSE 6 PERCENT TO 300.6 MILLION EUR.OUTLOOK CONFIRMED: OPERATING EBIT TO INCREASE TO AT LEAST EUR 45 MILLION.
May 11 (Reuters) - MLP AG :Q1 OPERATING EBIT INCREASES BY MORE THAN 50 PERCENT TO EUR 13.3 MILLION.Q1 TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED BY 7 PERCENT TO EUR 163.0 MILLION.Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT INCREASED FROM EUR 6.2 MILLION TO EUR 8.6 MILLION.2017 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED: AS EXPECTED, OPERATING EBIT IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO AT LEAST EUR 45 MILLION.
MLP AG : FY total revenues rise by 10.1 percent to 610.4 million euros ($644.09 million) (554.3 million euros) . FY operating EBIT increases by 14.3 percent to 35.1 million euros (30.7 million euros) . Outlook for 2017: as announced, operating EBIT (before one-off expenses) is expected to increase to at least 45 million euros . Executive board proposes a dividend of 8 cents per share (12 cents) - distribution rate is within the announced corridor .FY the net profit of 14.7 million euros (19.8 million euros).
MLP AG : Decided on change in group structure. Through legal corporate separation, regulated banking and financial services business will be concentrated in one company and other brokerage and consulting services in other . Says on basis of current capital adequacy requirements, Mlp expects free own funds to increase gradually by probably around 75 million euros ($79.01 million) by the end of 2021 . Expects that these measures will generate one-off exceptional costs of 9 million euros in 2017 . Taking into account these one-off exceptional costs, MLP is anticipating IFRS EBIT of at least 36 million euros for 2017, which corresponds to an increase of 17 percent over 2015 (30.7 million euros) . Intends to base its dividend proposal for financial year 2017 on operating net profit (net profit before one-off exceptional costs) and will maintain a distribution rate of 50 to 70 percent .It is anticipated that measures will be implemented in spring 2018.
MLP AG : Q3: total revenue rose to 135.0 million euros ($147.68 million)(Q3 2015: 122.9 million euros), operating EBIT increased to 6.6 million euros (-0.7 million euros) . Q3 net profit for period was 4.0 million euros (-2.9 million euros). . 9M revenue rose 14 percent to 418.7 million euros .Outlook: as announced, EBIT level to rise again significantly from 2017.
Mlp AG : MLP Achieves significant increase in revenue on quarterly and half basis . Q2 revenue rose 14 percent to 131.3 million euros ($146.61 million) . Q2 EBIT is a loss of 1.0 million euros versus profit of 1.1 million euros .Efficiency measures and growth initiatives are also running according to schedule.
MLP AG : Interim group report for the first half-year and the second quarter 2016 . H1 total revenue at 283.6 million euros ($316.53 million), up 15.8 percent on previous year . H1 EBIT 7.7 million euros, down 4.9 percent .Outlook: as announced, EBIT level should rise again significantly from 2017 onwards.
MLP AG : Q1 total revenue rose to 152.4 million euros ($174.00 million) in Q1 (Q1 2015: 130.0 million euros) . Q1 operating EBIT 8.8 million euros versus 7.0 million euros year ago . Efficiency measures introduced on schedule . Announced EBIT level should rise again significantly from 2017 onwards . Significant increase in EBIT still anticipated for 2017 ."Market is still not making it easy for us and we need to fight hard for our success".
MLP AG:Executive board recommends dividend per share of 12 euro cents for FY 2015.
MLP AG:In FY 2015 will presumably not be able achieve originally targeted slight increase in EBIT compared to FY 2014.FY 2015 reported EBIT 39.00 million euros.FY 2015 EBIT estimate 42.20 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
