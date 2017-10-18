Edition:
United States

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFS.NS)

MMFS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

422.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.65 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
Rs426.30
Open
Rs429.30
Day's High
Rs429.30
Day's Low
Rs418.25
Volume
135,988
Avg. Vol
2,104,017
52-wk High
Rs455.55
52-wk Low
Rs244.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth 2.50 bln rupees
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 08:06am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd :Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services - approved allotment of secured NCDs worth 2.50 billion rupees.  Full Article

India's Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services June-qtr consol profit down 46 pct
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 05:34am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 584.2 million rupees.Says during this quarter, the company’s customer base has crossed 4.8 million customers.June quarter consol total revenue 18.86 billion rupees.Consol profit in june quarter last year was 1.08 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.79 billion rupees.Says total value of assets financed for quarter ended 30 June 2017 was INR 76.40 billion, up 16 percent.  Full Article

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth up to 700 mln rupees
Monday, 5 Jun 2017 08:24am EDT 

June 5 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd :Says approved allotment of NCDs aggregating to INR 700 million.  Full Article

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services March-qtr consol profit down about 32 pct
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 07:11am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd ::March-quarter consol net profit 2.78 billion rupees.March-quarter consol total income from operations 21.23 billion rupees.Consol profit in March quarter last year was 4.11 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 18.87 billion rupees.Says proposed dividend of 2.40 rupees per share.  Full Article

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Sept-quarter consol profit drops about 35 pct
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 08:14am EDT 

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 948.2 million rupees . Sept quarter consol total income from operations 14.92 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.46 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 14.20 billion rupees.  Full Article

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services June-qrtr consol profit marginally up
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 05:36am EDT 

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial services - June-quarter consol net profit 1.08 billion rupees . Mahindra & Mahindra Financial services - June-quarter consol total income from operations 15.68 billion rupees . Mahindra & Mahindra Financial services - consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.07 billion rupees; consol net sales was 15.05 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd News

BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services enters into share purchase deal with Inclusion Resources, unit

Oct 16 Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

» More MMFS.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials