Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFS.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth 2.50 bln rupees

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd :Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services - approved allotment of secured NCDs worth 2.50 billion rupees.

India's Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services June-qtr consol profit down 46 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 584.2 million rupees.Says during this quarter, the company’s customer base has crossed 4.8 million customers.June quarter consol total revenue 18.86 billion rupees.Consol profit in june quarter last year was 1.08 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.79 billion rupees.Says total value of assets financed for quarter ended 30 June 2017 was INR 76.40 billion, up 16 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves allotment of NCDs worth up to 700 mln rupees

June 5 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd :Says approved allotment of NCDs aggregating to INR 700 million.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services March-qtr consol profit down about 32 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd ::March-quarter consol net profit 2.78 billion rupees.March-quarter consol total income from operations 21.23 billion rupees.Consol profit in March quarter last year was 4.11 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 18.87 billion rupees.Says proposed dividend of 2.40 rupees per share.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Sept-quarter consol profit drops about 35 pct

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 948.2 million rupees . Sept quarter consol total income from operations 14.92 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.46 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 14.20 billion rupees.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services June-qrtr consol profit marginally up

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial services - June-quarter consol net profit 1.08 billion rupees . Mahindra & Mahindra Financial services - June-quarter consol total income from operations 15.68 billion rupees . Mahindra & Mahindra Financial services - consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.07 billion rupees; consol net sales was 15.05 billion rupees .