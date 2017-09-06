MMI Holdings Ltd (MMIJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MMI Holdings says FY core diluted HEPS at 200 cents/shr

Sept 6 (Reuters) - MMI Holdings Ltd ::FY NEW BUSINESS VOLUMES ARE DOWN 6 pct YEAR-ON-YEAR TO R41.6BN.MMI HOLDINGS LTD - ‍DECLARED A 92 CENT PER SHARE FINAL DIVIDEND WHICH RESULTS IN A FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 157 CENTS PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF F2017​.FY DILUTED CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE AT 200 CENTS VERSUS 199.9 CENTS YEAR AGO.‍OUTSIDE OF EXISTING OPERATIONS WE HAVE ALSO SET ASIDE R1.0BN TO FUND STRATEGIC INITIATIVES​.

MMI Holdings FY diluted core HEPS seen between -5 and 5 pct

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mmi Holdings Ltd ::FY DILUTED CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED TO CHANGE BY BETWEEN -5 AND 5 PERCENT RELATIVE TO PREVIOUS YEAR.HEPS EXPECTED TO SHOW A DECREASE OF BETWEEN 5-15 PERCENT (127CPS AND 114CPS) RELATIVE TO 134CPS FOR COMPARATIVE PERIOD RESULTS.

MMI Holdings and African Bank enter into financial services agreement

June 12 (Reuters) - Mmi Holdings Ltd :‍mmi Holdings and African Bank have entered into an agreement where they will offer expanded financial services solutions to their respective customers.Agreement is subject to regulatory approval.First phase of insurance co-operative venture is expected to go live in second half of 2017, with lending activities becoming fully functional during first half of 2018​.

MMI Holdings says S. Africa's operating environment remains difficult

June 6 (Reuters) - Mmi Holdings Ltd ::Recurring premium new business was up 8 pct while single premium new business was down 14 pct for 9 months ended March 31​.Overall new business volumes are down 6 pct on a present value of new business premiums (PVNBP) basis​ for 9 months ended March 31.Overall covered value of new business (VNB) was 320 mln rand for 9 months ended March 31​.Diluted embedded value per share was 26.25 rand on March 31 2017​.Says average level of SA equity market is roughly unchanged y-o-y for 9 months, puts pressure on revenue growth for many businesses​.Difficult economic conditions have continued to weigh on MMI Holdings' financial performance in nine months to March 31 2017​."Operating environment remains difficult in SA and we do not believe that tough environment will improve meaningfully in near ter​m".Expect full year results to broadly reflect trends visible in first nine months of current financial year​.

MMI Holdings reports HY HEPS of 99.6 cents

MMI Holdings Ltd : interim dividend maintained at 65 cents per share . Six month diluted core headline earnings down 5% to r1 598 million . Hy net insurance premiums 14.07 million rand versus 14.144 million rand . Hy net income 20.657 million rand versus 32.701 million rand . Health insurance jv in india is likely to be largest ongoing investment initiative outside of south africa in near future .Hy diluted core headline earnings 99.6 cents versus 104.7 cents year ago.

MMI Holdings says six month basic HEPS seen down between 25-35 pct

Mmi Holdings Ltd : Says core headline earnings per share are expected to be down by between 0 and 10 percent for six month period . Says core HEPS continue to be affected by weak underwriting experience on group disability business (approximately 60 mln rand lower than in prior period) . Says group's interim period basic EPS are expected to be between 59 -69 cents compared to 98.7 cents, a decrease of between 30 - 40 percent .Says basic HEPS are expected to be between 59 -68 cents compared to 91.3 cents, showing a decrease of between 25 -35 percent versus last year.

MMI expects FY diluted HEPS to be down by 23 pct-28 pct

MMI Holdings Ltd : Trading statement . FY diluted headline earnings per share are expected to be between 130 and 140 cents per share, a decrease of between 23 and 28 percent . Decrease in core headline earnings mainly result of lower underwriting profits in certain units, a slow-down in health administration profits .Says annualised return on embedded value is expected to be between 11 and 14 percent.

S. Africa's Competition Commission approves PIC/N3TC deal

S. Africa's Competition Commission has recommended to tribunal that large merger whereby PIC intends to acquire N3TC be approved without conditions

MMI Holdings reports improved claims ratio

Mmi Holdings Ltd : Recorded growth in new business flows of 13 pct, on present value of premiums (PVP) basis .Claims ratio improved from 102 pct for quarter to June 2015 to 77 pct for most recent quarter.