3M Co (MMM.N)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - 3M Co :3M company announces early results of its cash tender offers and early settlement.3M Co - ‍tender offers will expire at end of Oct 19, unless extended or earlier terminated​.

Oct 5 (Reuters) - 3m Co :3M Co announced opening of a new 3M design center in Japan.

Oct 3 (Reuters) - 3M Co : :3M completes sale of its Electronic Monitoring Business.3M Co - will record approximately a $0.12 per share benefit in Q4 from divestiture​.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - 3M Co :3M- public offering of notes,commencement of tender offers to purchase for cash up to $400 million of 63/8% debentures due 2028 and 5.70% notes due 2037​.3M Co - net proceeds from offering to fund its previously announced acquisition of Scott Safety and general corporate purposes- SEC filing.3M Co - ‍company intends to use portion of net proceeds from offering of notes to fund consideration payable in tender offers​.

Aug 15 (Reuters) - 3m Co :3M board declares quarterly dividend.Sets quarterly dividend of $1.175per share.

Aug 1 (Reuters) - 3m Co :3M Co - during Q2, management approved restructuring actions that affected about 1,300 positions worldwide & resulted in pre-tax charge of $99 million.3M Co says remaining activities related to restructuring are expected to be completed by the end of 2018 - SEC filing.

July 25 (Reuters) - 3m Co :3M says expects FY 2017 share repurchases to be in range of $2 billion to $3.5 billion versus $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion previously.3M says co is now tracking to the low end of its expectation for price growth in the U.S.; says expect pricing to be closer to flat in the U.S. for 2017.3M co says co taking selected price adjustments in some markets to gain market share and accelerate volume growth; says examples of those markets are its industrial business and consumer business.

July 25 (Reuters) - 3m Co :3M delivers second-quarter sales of $7.8 billion and earnings of $2.58 per share; company updates its 2017 outlook.Q2 GAAP earnings per share $2.58.Q2 sales $7.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.86 billion.Q2 earnings per share view $2.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.3M co says updated 2017 full-year outlook: GAAP eps of $8.80 to $9.05 versus $8.70 to $9.05, previously.Qtrly organic local-currency sales increased 3.5 percent while divestitures reduced sales by 1.0 percent.‍Now forecasts organic local-currency sales growth to be 3 to 5 percent for 2017​.Says foreign currency translation decreased sales by 0.6 percent in quarter.Qtrly industrial sales of $2.7 billion, up 2.5 percent in U.S. Dollars.FY2017 earnings per share view $8.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly total sales grew 8.3 percent in Asia Pacific.

June 30 (Reuters) - 3M Co ::3M completes sale of tolling and automated license/number plate recognition business.Impact of transaction will be neutral to both second-quarter and full-year 2017 GAAP earnings per share.

June 1 (Reuters) - 3M Co ::3M to sell its electronic monitoring business; transportation safety division to focus on connected roadways of the future.3M co - ‍upon completion of this transaction, 3m expects to record a gain of approximately $0.15 per share from this divestiture​.3M co - entered into an agreement to sell its electronic monitoring business to an affiliate of apax partners for $200 million.3M co - approximately 265 3M employees who support electronic monitoring business are expected to transfer in connection with sale.