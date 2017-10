Metropole Television SA (MMTP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

M6 signs acquisition contract for RTL's French radio division

Sept 1 (Reuters) - METROPOLE TELEVISION SA : :SIGNED ACQUISITION CONTRACT FOR RTL'S FRENCH RADIO DIVISION.EFFECTIVE COMPLETION DATE FOR TRANSACTION HAS BEEN SET AT 1 OCTOBER 2017.RADIO DIVISION'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WILL THEREFORE BE CONSOLIDATED IN M6 GROUP'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS WITH EFFECT FROM THIS DATE.WILL INTRODUCE A SINGLE STRUCTURE AS OF LAST QUARTER OF 2017.CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS SECURED EXTERNAL FUNDING OF EUR 170 MILLION.

M6 announces renewal of broadcasting license

July 31 (Reuters) - M6 ::RENEWAL OF BROADCASTING LICENSE FOR M6 WAS PUBLISHED ON JULY 30, FOR A PERIOD OF 5 YEARS FROM MAY 6, 2018.UNDER THIS AGREEMENT, CSA HAS REMOVED 34% CAP ON VOTING RIGHTS OF ANY SHAREHOLDER OR GROUP OF SHAREHOLDERS ACTING IN CONCERT IN CAPITAL OF CO.

M6 H1 net profit group share down at EUR 69.1 mln

July 25 (Reuters) - M6 :H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR ‍​662.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 645.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 ADVERTISING REVENUE EUR 445.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 427.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOLIDATED EBITA EUR 118.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 136.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​69.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 83.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.ANTICIPATES STABLE TV ADVERTISING MARKET OVER 2017.

M6 buys Fidelite Films

July 20 (Reuters) - M6 ::BUYS FIDELITE FILMS.

M6 Metropole Television announces final price for acquisition of RTL Group’s radio operations in France

May 23 (Reuters) - METROPOLE TELEVISION SA ::M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION: FINAL PRICE FOR THE ACQUISITION OF RTL GROUP’S RADIO OPERATIONS IN FRANCE.M6 - FINAL ACQUISITION PRICE IS EUR 199.8 MILLION EXCLUDING CASH ACQUIRED AND LIABILITIES ASSUMED, RATHER THAN EUR 216 MILLION ESTIMATED IN DECEMBER 2016.

M6 Q1 profit from recurring operations (EBITA) rises to 47.1 million euros

April 26 (Reuters) - M6 ::Q1 consolidated revenue 323.7 million euros versus 311.8 million euros year ago.Q1 profit from recurring operations (EBITA) 47.1 million euros, up 2.9 pct.Q1 advertising revenue: 210.2 million euros, up 5.7 pct.Combined general meeting will be asked to approve the payment of a dividend of 0.85 euros per share in respect of fy 2016.At 31 march 2017, group equity totalled 642.5 million euros (616.3 million euros at 31 dec. 2016) with a net cash position of 221.1 million euros (176.4 million euros at 31 Dec. 2016).

M6 group launches a new record label: 6&7

Metropole Television SA :M6 Group joins forces with Pascal Negre and launches a new record label: 6&7.

M6 FY net profit group share up at 152.7 million euros

M6 : FY revenue 1.28 billion euros ($1.35 billion) versus 1.25 billion euros year ago . FY net profit group share 152.7 million euros versus 115.0 million euros year ago .FY EBIT (continued activities) 244.3 million euros versus 199.1 million euros year ago.

M6 says informed by RTL Group that RTL's French radio unit's consolidated statements require forensic audit

Metropole Television SA : Has been informed by RTL Group of difficulties encountered in preparation of consolidated financial statements of RTL Group's french radio division . Difficulties encountered require a forensic audit to be carried out .Will review information to be provided to it in order to assess potential impact, if any, on transaction.

Proposed acquisition of RTL Group’s radio activities in France by M6 Group

Metropole Television SA : Supervisory Board voted unanimously in favour of proposed acquisition of French radio division of RTL Group . Proposed agreement provides for acquisition of all shares in RTL Group`s radio division in France .Is targeting an EBITA of 40 million euros ($42.50 million) for radio division by 2020.