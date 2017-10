Minda Industries Ltd (MNDA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Minda Industries June-qtr profit rises

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Minda Industries Ltd ::June quarter net profit 238 million rupees versus 224.2 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.75 billion rupees versus 4.46 billion rupees year ago.

Minda Industries March-qtr consol profit rises

May 16 (Reuters) - Minda Industries Ltd :Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share.Consol March quarter net profit 577.8 million rupees versus profit 425.5 million rupees year ago.March quarter consol total revenue 9.52 billion rupees versus 7.19 billion rupees year ago.

Tung Thih Electronic plans JV in India with Minda Industries

April 27 (Reuters) - Tung Thih Electronic Co Ltd <3552.TWO> ::* Says it plans to set up a JV in India jointly with Minda Industries Ltd.* Says JV will be mainly engaged in business including manufacture and sale of auto electronic parts.* Two entities will hold a 50 percent stake in the JV respectively.

Minda Industries signs JV deal with Tung Thih Electronic, Taiwan

April 27 (Reuters) - Minda Industries Ltd ::Says signed joint venture agreement with Tung Thih Electronic Co. Ltd., (TTE), Taiwan.Says agreement to develop, manufacture, market and sale of driving assistance products & systems and safety systems.Says proposed location for unit to be in NCR.Says shareholding in JV co will be in 50:50 ratio.Says initial investment for first phase is 350 million rupees.

Onkyo sets up Minda Onkyo India Private Limited in India

Onkyo Corp <6628.T>: Says it set up Minda Onkyo India Private Limited in India, under cooperation with Minda Industries Ltd. .Says previous plan disclosed on Dec. 19, 2016.

Minda Industries signs JV deal with Katolec Corp, Japan

Minda Industries Ltd : Says signs joint venture agreement . JV deal with Katolec Corp, Japan, to make products including high end electronics like printed circuit boards and box build assemblies . Says shareholding in the JV will be in the ratio of 51:49 .Says manufacturing base of JV will be at Pune.

Minda Industries Dec-qtr profit falls

Minda Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 189.6 million rupees versus profit 203.5 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter net sales 3.96 billion rupees versus 3.66 billion rupees year ago .Declared interim of 1.20 rupees per share.

Minda Industries approves buying 49 pct stake in Roki Minda

Minda Industries Ltd : Approves acquisition of 49 percent stake in Roki Minda Co at investment of 429.7 million rupees . Approves withdrawal of scheme of arrangement of co, Minda Investment Ltd, Singhal Fincap and MJ Casting Ltd .

Minda Industries recommends final dividend of 4 rupees per share

Minda Industries Ltd : Recommended a final dividend of inr 4.00 per equity share of rs. 10 each i.e. 40% for year ended on March 31, 2016 .