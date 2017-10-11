Mondi PLC (MNDI.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mondi posts Q3 ‍underlying operating profit of 245 mln euros

Oct 11 (Reuters) - MONDI PLC ::‍UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT FOR Q3 OF 2017 OF EUR 245 MILLION WAS 8% ABOVE COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​.‍Q3 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES VOLUMES WERE ABOVE COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​.Q3 ‍COSTS WERE GENERALLY HIGHER THAN COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD AND PREVIOUS QUARTER​.‍"WE REMAIN CONFIDENT OF MAKING PROGRESS FOR YEAR AND EXPECT A STRONG FINAL QUARTER"​.

Moody's upgrades Mondi to BAA1, says outlook stable

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Mondi Plc ::MOODY'S UPGRADES MONDI TO BAA1; STABLE OUTLOOK.

Mondi postpones eur 135 mln investment at at Steti mill, Czech Republic

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Mondi Plc :DECIDED TO POSTPONE ITS EUR 135 MILLION INVESTMENT IN A NEW 90,000 TONNE PER ANNUM MACHINE GLAZED SPECIALITY KRAFT PAPER MACHINE AT ITS STETI MILL IN CZECH REPUBLIC."RECENTLY ANNOUNCED INDUSTRY CAPACITY EXPANSIONS ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A MARKET IMBALANCE OVER PERIOD IN WHICH NEW MACHINE WAS PLANNED TO COME ON LINE" - CEO​.THERE IS NO CHANGE TO EUR 335 MILLION INVESTMENT IN MODERNISING MILL, WHICH IS PROGRESSING AS PLANNED.

Mondi posts HY pre-tax profit 462 million euros

Aug 3 (Reuters) - MONDI PLC ::HY GROUP REVENUE 3,582 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3,312 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 462 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 482 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.DECLARES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 19.10 EURO CENTS VERSUS 18.81 EURO CENTS YEAR AGO.NET DEBT AT 30 JUNE 2017 WAS 1,468 MILLION EUROS.SECOND HALF OF YEAR WILL BE IMPACTED BY PLANNED MAINTENANCE SHUTS AT NUMBER OF MILLS AND USUAL SEASONAL DOWNTURN IN UNCOATED FINE PAPER.WITH EFFECT FROM 1 OCTOBER 2017, GROUP WILL REORGANISE ITS BUSINESS UNITS TO REFLECT NATURE OF UNDERLYING PRODUCTS PRODUCED.UNCOATED FINE PAPER AND SOUTH AFRICA, EXCLUDING CONTAINERBOARD OPERATIONS, WILL BE MERGED INTO SINGLE BUSINESS UNIT.CONTAINER BOARD OPERATIONS OF SOUTH AFRICA WILL BE MERGED INTO PACKAGING PAPER.SAYS THERE WILL BE NO CHANGES TO FIBRE PACKAGING OR CONSUMER PACKAGING BUSINESS UNITS.SAYS REORGANISATION WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON OVERALL GROUP RESULT.SAYS HY HEADLINE EPS 72.6 EURO CENTS.

Mondi posts Q1 underlying operating profit of 252 mln euros

May 11 (Reuters) - Mondi Plc ::Says Q1 underlying operating profit of EUR 252 million was 6% down on comparable prior year period (EUR 269 million).Says underlying operating profit was up 12% on Q4 of 2016 (EUR 225 million) as group benefited from higher sales volumes and prices.Says sales volumes grew across group's packaging paper, fibre packaging and consumer packaging business units compared to Q1 2016.Says experiencing some inflationary cost pressures across group and forestry fair value gain is expected to be lower than in 2016.

Mondi says European Commission inspecting its Vienna office

Mondi Plc : European Commission Conducts Inspection At Mondi’S Vienna Office . Mondi understands investigation is focused on Kraft paper and industrial bags. . Group is fully cooperating with investigation .Mondi is not aware of any wrongdoing or contravention of relevant legislation.

Mondi posts 3 pct rise in FY underlying operating profit to 981 mln euros

Mondi PLC : FY underlying operating profit of eur 981 million, up 3% . FY group revenue 6.66 bln euros versus 6.82 bln euros year earlier . FY underlying operating profit 981 million euros versus 957 million euros year earlier . FY basic underlying earnings per share 137.8 euro cents versus 133.7 euro cents . Total dividend per share 57.0 euro cents versus 52.0 euro cents year earlier . Outlook for the business is positive . Expect some inflationary cost pressures across group and a lower forestry fair value gain . Anticipate more challenging trading environment in certain uncoated fine paper markets following price erosion in europe over course of 2016 . Expect to benefit from recently completed capital project, m&a, together with steady organic growth in our downstream converting businesses . In 2017, Syktyvkar shut is planned for first half of year and Ruzomberok and Neusiedler mill shuts are scheduled for second half . "Expect tax rate to be around 22%" . Recognised deferred tax assets related to previously unrecognised tax losses which we now expect to be able to utilise in coming years .Expect to ramp up production over course of 2017.

Mondi says to acquire Excelsior Technologies for 33 mln stg

Mondi Plc : Reg-Mondi plc: acquisition(s) . Has acquired 100 pct of outstanding share capital of Excelsior Technologies from funds managed by Endless Llp and certain other minority shareholders .Deal for a total consideration of 33 million stg (eur 38 million), on a debt and cash-free basis.

Mondi to invest 470 mln euros in mill in Czech Republic

Mondi Plc : Says Mondi boards have approved modernisation and expansion of Steti Mill for a total investment of 470 mln euros . New recovery boiler & rebuilt fibre lines are expected to start up in late 2018 , new paper machine is expected to start up in first half of 2019 . Annual capital expenditure is now expected to be in the range of 600-650 mln euros in 2017 and 800-850 mln euros in 2018 .Capital expenditure on project is expected to be incurred in three years from 2017 to 2019.

Mondi reports 3 pct rise in Q3 underlying oper profit

Mondi Plc : Trading update Oct. 13, 2016 . Underlying operating profit for Q3 of 2016 of eur227 million was 3 pct above comparable prior year period (eur221 million) . Generally lower average selling prices and a significantly lower fair value gain on forestry assets resulted in a 12 pct reduction in underlying operating profit from Q2 of 2016 (259 million euros) . On a like-for-like basis, sales volumes of our key paper grades were in line with comparable prior year period . Expect to benefit from stable to higher selling prices in a number of key product segments as we move into 2017 . Costs remain generally stable, albeit with near-term pressure in certain areas .Remain confident of continuing to deliver an industry leading performance.