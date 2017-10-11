Mondi Ltd (MNDJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mondi posts Q3 ‍underlying operating profit of 245 mln euros

Oct 11 (Reuters) - MONDI PLC ::‍UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT FOR Q3 OF 2017 OF EUR 245 MILLION WAS 8% ABOVE COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​.‍Q3 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES VOLUMES WERE ABOVE COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​.Q3 ‍COSTS WERE GENERALLY HIGHER THAN COMPARABLE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD AND PREVIOUS QUARTER​.‍"WE REMAIN CONFIDENT OF MAKING PROGRESS FOR YEAR AND EXPECT A STRONG FINAL QUARTER"​.

Moody's upgrades Mondi to BAA1, says outlook stable

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Mondi Plc ::MOODY'S UPGRADES MONDI TO BAA1; STABLE OUTLOOK.

Mondi postpones eur 135 mln investment at at Steti mill, Czech Republic

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Mondi Plc :DECIDED TO POSTPONE ITS EUR 135 MILLION INVESTMENT IN A NEW 90,000 TONNE PER ANNUM MACHINE GLAZED SPECIALITY KRAFT PAPER MACHINE AT ITS STETI MILL IN CZECH REPUBLIC."RECENTLY ANNOUNCED INDUSTRY CAPACITY EXPANSIONS ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A MARKET IMBALANCE OVER PERIOD IN WHICH NEW MACHINE WAS PLANNED TO COME ON LINE" - CEO​.THERE IS NO CHANGE TO EUR 335 MILLION INVESTMENT IN MODERNISING MILL, WHICH IS PROGRESSING AS PLANNED.

Mondi posts HY pre-tax profit 462 million euros

Aug 3 (Reuters) - MONDI PLC ::HY GROUP REVENUE 3,582 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3,312 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 462 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 482 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.DECLARES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 19.10 EURO CENTS VERSUS 18.81 EURO CENTS YEAR AGO.NET DEBT AT 30 JUNE 2017 WAS 1,468 MILLION EUROS.SECOND HALF OF YEAR WILL BE IMPACTED BY PLANNED MAINTENANCE SHUTS AT NUMBER OF MILLS AND USUAL SEASONAL DOWNTURN IN UNCOATED FINE PAPER.WITH EFFECT FROM 1 OCTOBER 2017, GROUP WILL REORGANISE ITS BUSINESS UNITS TO REFLECT NATURE OF UNDERLYING PRODUCTS PRODUCED.UNCOATED FINE PAPER AND SOUTH AFRICA, EXCLUDING CONTAINERBOARD OPERATIONS, WILL BE MERGED INTO SINGLE BUSINESS UNIT.CONTAINER BOARD OPERATIONS OF SOUTH AFRICA WILL BE MERGED INTO PACKAGING PAPER.SAYS THERE WILL BE NO CHANGES TO FIBRE PACKAGING OR CONSUMER PACKAGING BUSINESS UNITS.SAYS REORGANISATION WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON OVERALL GROUP RESULT.SAYS HY HEADLINE EPS 72.6 EURO CENTS.

Mondi posts Q1 underlying operating profit of 252 mln euros

May 11 (Reuters) - Mondi Plc ::Says Q1 underlying operating profit of EUR 252 million was 6% down on comparable prior year period (EUR 269 million).Says underlying operating profit was up 12% on Q4 of 2016 (EUR 225 million) as group benefited from higher sales volumes and prices.Says sales volumes grew across group's packaging paper, fibre packaging and consumer packaging business units compared to Q1 2016.Says experiencing some inflationary cost pressures across group and forestry fair value gain is expected to be lower than in 2016.

Mondi says European Commission inspecting its Vienna office

Mondi Plc : European Commission Conducts Inspection At Mondi’S Vienna Office . Mondi understands investigation is focused on Kraft paper and industrial bags. . Group is fully cooperating with investigation .Mondi is not aware of any wrongdoing or contravention of relevant legislation.

Mondi to invest 470 mln euros in mill in Czech Republic

Mondi Plc : Says Mondi boards have approved modernisation and expansion of Steti Mill for a total investment of 470 mln euros . New recovery boiler & rebuilt fibre lines are expected to start up in late 2018 , new paper machine is expected to start up in first half of 2019 . Annual capital expenditure is now expected to be in the range of 600-650 mln euros in 2017 and 800-850 mln euros in 2018 .Capital expenditure on project is expected to be incurred in three years from 2017 to 2019.

Mondi says HY underlying operating profit up 8 pct

Mondi Plc : Interim dividend declared of 18.81 euro cents per share . HY underlying operating profit of eur 529 million, up 8 pct .Group revenue 3.31 billion euro versus 3.46 billion euro year ago.

Mondi sees H1 underlying operating profit above prior year period

Mondi Plc : Sees h1 basic headline eps 73 to 77 euro cents an increase of between 21% and 28% .Sees underlying operating profit for half year ended 30 june 2016 above that of comparable prior year period of eur490 million.

Mondi to buy Uralplastic

Mondi Plc : Mondi group signs an agreement to acquire Uralplastic . Transaction is expected to complete in July 2016 . Acquisition from joint stock company Rusnano and a private investor .For year ended 31 December 2015 Uralplastic generated revenues of rub1,988 million (eur 29.2 million) and adjusted ebitda of rub318 million (eur 4.7 million).