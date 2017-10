Manappuram Finance Ltd (MNFL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Manappuram Finance Ltd :Says no truth in rumours regarding V.P. Nandkumar, ceo and md, looking to sell his promoter's stake.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Manappuram Finance Ltd ::Says Quinag Acquisition (FPI) Ltd buys 5.18 percent stake in co.

India's Manappuram Finance June-qtr consol profit down about 3 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Manappuram Finance Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 1.55 billion rupees.June quarter consol total revenue 8.55 billion rupees.Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.60 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 7.51 billion rupees.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Manappuram Finance Ltd :Says approved ‍interim dividend of 0.50 rupees per equity share.

India's Manappuram Finance March-qtr profit up 53 pct

May 25 (Reuters) - Manappuram Finance Ltd ::March quarter consol net profit 2.01 billion rupees.March quarter consol total revenue 9.06 billion rupees.Manappuram Finance Ltd - Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.31 billion rupees; Consol total revenue 6.55 billion rupees.

May 25 (Reuters) - Manappuram Finance Ltd :Says declared 4th interim dividend of Rs.0.50 per equity share.

Manappuram Finance Dec-qtr consol profit more than doubles

Manappuram Finance Ltd : says declares interim dividend . interim dividend of 0.50 rupees per share . consol Dec quarter net profit 2.03 billion rupees . consol Dec quarter total income from operations 9.01 billion rupees .consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1 billion rupees ; consol total income from operations was 6.16 billion rupees.

Manappuram Finance Ltd : Declared an interim dividend of 50 paise per equity share .

Manappuram Finance Ltd : Company is proposed to issue non-convertible debentures aggregating to 2.50 billion rupees on private placement basis .

Manappuram Finance Ltd : Allotted non-convertible debentures aggregating to 1.40 billion rupees .