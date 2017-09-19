Managem SA (MNG.CS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Managem H1 net income group share up‍​ at 621 million dirhams

Sept 19 (Reuters) - MANAGEM ::H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE MAD‍​ 621 MILLION VERSUS MAD 51.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE MAD 2.53‍​ BILLION, UP 26 PERCENT.H1 GROSS OPERATING INCOME MAD 893‍​ MILLION, UP 41 PERCENT.

Managem says market cap after capital increase in July was MAD 999,130,800.00‍​

Aug 4 (Reuters) - MANAGEM SA ::SAYS MARKET CAP AFTER CAPITAL INCREASE IN JULY WAS MAD 999,130,800.00 ; MARKET CAP BEFORE CAPITAL INCREASE WAS MAD 915,869,900.00 ‍​.

Managem launches capital increase to raise 973,319,921 Moroccan dirhams

June 13 (Reuters) - Managem SA ::TO RAISE CAPITAL BY 832,609 SHARES, SUBSCRIPTION PRICE 1,169 MAD/ SHARE, NOMINAL VALUE 100 MAD/ SHARE.SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD IS JUNE 23 TO JULY 24.AMOUNT OF THE OPERATION OF MAD 973,319,921.CAPITAL INCREASE DEDICATED TO CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS WITH RATIO 1 NEW SHARE FOR 11 EXISTING ONES.

Avocet Mining confirms in talks with Managem, others

Avocet Mining Plc : Comment on press speculation .Co confirms has held discussions with several interested parties, including managem sa, but negotiations ongoing, no transaction concluded..