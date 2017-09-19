Edition:
Managem SA (MNG.CS)

MNG.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

1,669.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null19.00 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
null1,650.00
Open
null1,675.00
Day's High
null1,675.00
Day's Low
null1,669.00
Volume
1,418
Avg. Vol
2,051
52-wk High
null1,797.00
52-wk Low
null752.78

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Managem H1 net income group share up‍​ at 621 million dirhams
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 06:11am EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - MANAGEM ::H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE MAD‍​ 621 MILLION VERSUS MAD 51.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE MAD 2.53‍​ BILLION, UP 26 PERCENT.H1 GROSS OPERATING INCOME MAD 893‍​ MILLION, UP 41 PERCENT.  Full Article

Managem says market cap after capital increase in July was MAD 999,130,800.00‍​
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 07:10am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - MANAGEM SA ::SAYS MARKET CAP AFTER CAPITAL INCREASE IN JULY WAS MAD 999,130,800.00 ; MARKET CAP BEFORE CAPITAL INCREASE WAS MAD 915,869,900.00 ‍​.  Full Article

Managem launches capital increase to raise 973,319,921 Moroccan dirhams
Tuesday, 13 Jun 2017 09:04am EDT 

June 13 (Reuters) - Managem SA ::TO RAISE CAPITAL BY 832,609 SHARES, SUBSCRIPTION PRICE 1,169 MAD/ SHARE, NOMINAL VALUE 100 MAD/ SHARE.SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD IS JUNE 23 TO JULY 24.AMOUNT OF THE OPERATION OF MAD 973,319,921.CAPITAL INCREASE DEDICATED TO CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS WITH RATIO 1 NEW SHARE FOR 11 EXISTING ONES.  Full Article

Avocet Mining confirms in talks with Managem, others
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 09:00am EDT 

Avocet Mining Plc : Comment on press speculation .Co confirms has held discussions with several interested parties, including managem sa, but negotiations ongoing, no transaction concluded..  Full Article

