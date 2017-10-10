Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development SAE (MNHD.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's Medinet Nasr Q3‍​ contracted sales up 13 pct

Oct 10 (Reuters) - MEDINET NASR FOR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT ::REPORTS EGP 1.24 BILLION IN CONTRACTED SALES FOR Q3, UP 13 PCT YEAR ON YEAR‍​.

Egypt's Medinet Nasr to convert 1.5 mln shares into GDR

Sept 12 (Reuters) - MEDINET NASR FOR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT ::BOARD APPROVES TO CONVERT 1.5 MILLION COMPANY SHARES TO GDR TO BE LISTED ON LSE.

Egypt's Medinet Nasr H1 consol profit rises

Aug 8 (Reuters) - MEDINET NASR FOR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT :H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 509.6 MILLION VERSUS EGP 147.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL SALES EGP 1.16 BILLION VERSUS EGP 533.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Egyptian Exchange approves listing of Medinet Nasr capital increase

June 14 (Reuters) - Egyptian exchange::Says approves listing of issued and paid up capital increase of Medinet Nasr For Housing and Development to EGP 1 billion from EGP 500 million.

Egypt's Medinet Nasr records EGP 1.8 bln contracted sales in Q1

Medinet Nasr For Housing And Development : Q1 contracted sales reached EGP 1.8 billion . Targets FY profit of EGP 1.2 billion from projects Source:(http://bit.ly/2mSJE0u) Further company coverage: [MNHD.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Egypt's Medinet Nasr shareholders approve to convert upto 33 pct capital into GDR

Medinet Nasr for Housing And Development : EGM approves to convert upto 33 percent of co's capital into GDR Source: (http://bit.ly/2odlUUX) Further company coverage: [MNHD.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Egypt's Medinet Nasr launches phase 2 of Sarai Project

Medinet Nasr For Housing And Development Sae : Launches phase two of Sarai Project, launch generated EGP 1.8 billion in reservations Source: (http://bit.ly/2mrBET7) Further company coverage: [MNHD.CA] (((Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; ))) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Egypt's Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development FY profit rises

Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development : FY consol net profit EGP 768.9 million versus EGP 268.1 million year ago . FY consol revenue EGP 2.02 billion versus EGP 771.5 million year ago . Board approves FY cash dividend of EGP 0.30 per share . Approves authorised capital increase to EGP 5 billion from EGP 1 billion . Approves issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 1 billion from EGP 500 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2lIkeRt) Further company coverage: [MNHD.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development updates on Primera Al Waha project

Medinet Nasr For Housing And Development Sae : In talks with contractors, expects to start works at Primera Al Waha project by end of March, 2017 Source:(http://bit.ly/2m6I5eK) Further company coverage: [MNHD.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Egypt's Medinet Nasr targets EGP 5 bln contracted sales in 2017

Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development : Targets EGP 5 billion in contracted sales in 2017 with new launches in Taj City and Sarai . Records January 2017 contracted sales of EGP 45.9 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2kfiq18) Further company coverage: [MNHD.CA] (((Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; ))) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).