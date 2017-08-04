Monsanto India Ltd (MNSN.NS)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Monsanto India June-qtr profit down about 5 pct
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 05:00am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's Monsanto India Ltd :June quarter profit 544.8 million rupees.- june quarter total income 2.40 billion rupees.Profit in june quarter last year was 574 million rupees as per ind-as; total income was 2.43 billion rupees.  Full Article

Monsanto India March-qtr profit rises about 62 pct
Friday, 5 May 2017 07:35am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - Monsanto India Ltd :March quarter profit before tax 366.8 million rupees.March quarter total revenue 1.45 billion rupees.Profit before tax in march quarter last year was 226 million rupees; total revenue was 932.1 million rupees.  Full Article

Monsanto India posts Sept qtr profit
Thursday, 3 Nov 2016 06:30am EDT 

Monsanto India Ltd : Monsanto India Ltd - sept quarter net profit 8.9 million rupees . Monsanto India Ltd - sept quarter net sales 961 million rupees . Monsanto India Ltd says declared dividend of 15 rupees per share .Monsanto India Ltd - net loss in sept quarter last year was 263.8 million rupees; net sales was 366 million rupees.  Full Article

Monsanto India says board to consider Bayer's open offer on Sept 26
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 05:30am EDT 

Monsanto India Ltd : Meeting on Sept 26 to consider announcement made by Bayer on September 19 regarding open offer Further company coverage: [MNSN.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Monsanto India to appoint Saurabh Vaidya as CFO
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 06:18am EDT 

Monsanto India Ltd : Decided to appoint Saurabh Dilip Vaidya as the chief financial officer (CFO) .  Full Article

Monsanto India June-qtr profit up 6 pct
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 06:13am EDT 

Monsanto India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 666 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 2.36 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 627.9 million rupees; Net sales was 2.60 billion rupees .  Full Article

Monsanto India Ltd declares second interim dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 01:36am EDT 

Monsanto India Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 15 Indian rupees per share.Says aforesaid dividend will be paid on or after March 23, 2016.  Full Article

Monsanto India Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend
Monday, 2 Nov 2015 05:05am EST 

Monsanto India Ltd:Says that it has fixed record date as Nov. 20, for purpose of interim dividend.  Full Article

