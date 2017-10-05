Mitel Networks Corp (MNW.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Elliott Associates‍​ reports 8.9 pct passive stake in Mitel Networks Corp

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp :Elliott Associates‍​ Lp reports a 8.9 percent passive stake in Mitel Networks Corp as of October 3, 2017 - SEC filing.

‍Elliott Associates reports open market sale of 25k shares of Mitel Networks at $ 8.15/shr

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp :‍Elliott Associates L.P. reports open market sale of 25,000 shares of mitel networks corp at $ 8.15 per share on Sept 12 - SEC filing​.

Shoretel to pay Mitel U.S. Holdings $24.5 mln if deal is terminated

July 28 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp ::Says upon termination of merger deal under specified circumstances, Shoretel required to pay Mitel US Holdings termination fee of $24.5 million.Says Mitel US Holdings will be required to pay Shoretel termination fee of $30 million if Shoretel terminates merger agreement-SEC filing.

Mitel reports June quarter results

July 27 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp :Mitel Networks reports June quarter results.Says corp qtrly non-gaap eps $0.13.Sees Q3 GAAP revenues $225 million to $250 million.Mitel Networks Corp - ‍cost reduction actions initiated during June quarter are on-track​.Mitel Networks Corp sees Q3 gaap revenues $225 million to $250 million.Sees Q3 non-gaap net income 7.0-11 pct.Qtrly gaap revenues $238.6 million versus $260.3 million.Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $244.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q3 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $232.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Source text for Eikon: ID:nGNXOCQLZa.Further company coverage: MNW.TO.

Mitel Networks Corp signs MoU to transfer certain assets, support obligations, including existing inventory, from Toshiba Corp to Mitel

May 11 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp ::Mitel networks corp - has signed mou to transfer certain assets and support obligations, including existing inventory, from toshiba corp to mitel.Mitel networks corp says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive; additional financial terms of deal were not disclosed.

Mitel reports solid march quarter revenues and earnings per share

May 3 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp ::Mitel reports solid march quarter revenues and earnings per share.Says cutting workforce by about 10 percent.Says workforce reduction expected to generate an annualized savings of approximately $30 million.Says anticipate taking a charge in 2017 in range of $25 million to $35 million.Says qtrly non-GAAP EPS $0.09.Sees GAAP revenues $230 million to $255 million for Q2.Says qtrly GAAP loss per share - basic $0.16.Sees GAAP gross margin 53.5% to 55.5% in Q2.Sees non-GAAP net income 5.5% to 9.5% in Q2.Qtrly revenues $223.1 million versus $ 233.0 million.Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $220.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 revenue view $244.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mitel Networks sees total revenue growth in constant currency for CY17 of down 1% to up 1%

Mitel Networks Corp :Sees total revenue growth in constant currency for CY 17 of down 1% to up 1%; sees adjusted EBITDA for CY17 of up 15% to 17% - SEC filing.

Mitel Networks' board authorized a share buyback program

Mitel Networks Corp : Mitel Networks Corp says board of directors has authorized a share buyback program .Mitel Networks Corp says Mitel may purchase up to 7.8 million Mitel common shares representing approximately 10% of its public float.

Mitel sees Q1 GAAP revenue of $210 mln-$230 mln

Mitel Networks Corp : Mitel reports december quarter results . Says pending divestiture of mobile division, expected to close in Q1, resulted in a goodwill impairment charge of $213 million . Qtrly gaap EPS - basic $0.11 . Qtrly gaap revenues $259.8 million versus $ 277.0 million . Sees Q1 gaap revenue $210 million to $230 million . Sees Q1 non-gaap net income 2.0% to 5.0% .Mitel networks corp - qtrly non-gaap earnings per share from continuing operations $0.22.

Mitel and Exclusive Networks Partner to power seamless connections for businesses across ASEAN

Mitel Networks Corp :Expansion of business presence in ASEAN region through a new distribution agreement with Exclusive Networks Ltd.