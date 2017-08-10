Moil Ltd (MOIL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Moil June-qtr profit more than doubles

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Moil Ltd ::June quarter net profit 977.3 million rupees versus profit of 471.5 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 3.82 billion rupees versus 2.45 billion rupees last year.Says approved issue of bonus share in the ratio of 1:1.

India's Moil announces MoU with Ministry of Steel for FY 2017-2018

July 14 (Reuters) - Moil Ltd :Says recently signed MoU with ministry for F.Y 2017-18.Says memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with its administrative ministry (Ministry of Steel).Says MoU includes manganese ore production targets of 1.2 million tonnes and capex amount of INR 2.10 billion for the F.Y 2017-18.

Moil March-qtr profit surges

May 30 (Reuters) - Moil Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.16 billion rupees.March quarter total income 2.53 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend of 6 rupees per share.Net profit in March quarter last year was 213.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 2.11 billion rupees.

MOIL says LIC raises stake in co to 7.433 pct

MOIL Ltd :MOIL Ltd says LIC increases stk in co by 6.12 percent to 7.433 percent.

MOIL Ltd says Mukund P. Chaudhari appointed as chairman-cum-MD

Moil Ltd : Gururaj P. Kundargi, chairman-cum-managing director has ceased to be the chairman-cum-managing director on the of the company board . Mukund P. Chaudhari, director (Finance), has been appointed as chairman-cum-managing director (cmd) for a period of five years .

MOIL gets members' nod for buyback of up to 25 pct of paid up capital

MOIL Ltd : Gets members' nod for approval for buyback of shares up to 25 percent of total paid up capital .

Moil to consider buyback of equity shares

Moil Ltd : To consider the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company. .

Moil March-qtr profit falls about 79 pct

Moil Ltd : March-quarter net profit 213.8 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 2.10 billion rupees . Recommended final dividend of 2 rupees per share .

Moil Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend

Moil Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 19, 2016 as record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.