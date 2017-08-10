Moil Ltd (MOIL.NS)
246.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs15.80 (+6.84%)
Rs231.15
Rs233.50
Rs250.75
Rs233.50
2,573,015
605,908
Rs250.75
Rs131.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Moil June-qtr profit more than doubles
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Moil Ltd
India's Moil announces MoU with Ministry of Steel for FY 2017-2018
July 14 (Reuters) - Moil Ltd
Moil March-qtr profit surges
May 30 (Reuters) - Moil Ltd
MOIL says LIC raises stake in co to 7.433 pct
MOIL Ltd
MOIL Ltd says Mukund P. Chaudhari appointed as chairman-cum-MD
Moil Ltd
MOIL gets members' nod for buyback of up to 25 pct of paid up capital
MOIL Ltd
Moil to consider buyback of equity shares
Moil Ltd
Moil March-qtr profit falls about 79 pct
Moil Ltd
Moil Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend
Moil Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 19, 2016 as record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. Full Article