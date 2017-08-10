Edition:
Moil Ltd (MOIL.NS)

MOIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

246.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs15.80 (+6.84%)
Prev Close
Rs231.15
Open
Rs233.50
Day's High
Rs250.75
Day's Low
Rs233.50
Volume
2,573,015
Avg. Vol
605,908
52-wk High
Rs250.75
52-wk Low
Rs131.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Moil June-qtr profit more than doubles
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 07:11am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Moil Ltd ::June quarter net profit 977.3 million rupees versus profit of 471.5 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 3.82 billion rupees versus 2.45 billion rupees last year.Says approved issue of bonus share in the ratio of 1:1.  Full Article

India's Moil announces MoU with Ministry of Steel for FY 2017-2018
Friday, 14 Jul 2017 07:41am EDT 

July 14 (Reuters) - Moil Ltd :Says recently signed MoU with ministry for F.Y 2017-18.Says memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with its administrative ministry (Ministry of Steel).Says MoU includes manganese ore production targets of 1.2 million tonnes and capex amount of INR 2.10 billion for the F.Y 2017-18.  Full Article

Moil March-qtr profit surges
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 06:15am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Moil Ltd :March quarter net profit 1.16 billion rupees.March quarter total income 2.53 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend of 6 rupees per share.Net profit in March quarter last year was 213.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 2.11 billion rupees.  Full Article

MOIL says LIC raises stake in co to 7.433 pct
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 07:44am EST 

MOIL Ltd :MOIL Ltd says LIC increases stk in co by 6.12 percent to 7.433 percent.  Full Article

MOIL Ltd says Mukund P. Chaudhari appointed as chairman-cum-MD
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 07:46am EDT 

Moil Ltd : Gururaj P. Kundargi, chairman-cum-managing director has ceased to be the chairman-cum-managing director on the of the company board . Mukund P. Chaudhari, director (Finance), has been appointed as chairman-cum-managing director (cmd) for a period of five years .  Full Article

MOIL gets members' nod for buyback of up to 25 pct of paid up capital
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 07:24am EDT 

MOIL Ltd : Gets members' nod for approval for buyback of shares up to 25 percent of total paid up capital .  Full Article

Moil to consider buyback of equity shares
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 09:16am EDT 

Moil Ltd : To consider the proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company. .  Full Article

Moil March-qtr profit falls about 79 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 05:16am EDT 

Moil Ltd : March-quarter net profit 213.8 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 2.10 billion rupees . Recommended final dividend of 2 rupees per share .  Full Article

Moil Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend
Tuesday, 9 Feb 2016 05:33am EST 

Moil Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 19, 2016 as record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend.  Full Article

